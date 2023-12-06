Man who threatened to rob a Taco Bell sentenced to jail time

Davis

WILMINGTON — A man who threatened to rob a Taco Bell has been sentenced to jail time.

Charles Davis, of Georgetown, was sentenced to 180 days in jail by Clinton County Municipal Court Judge David Henry on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of inducing panic. An aggravated menacing charge was dismissed.

Henry also ordered that Davis must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the Taco Bell in Blanchester. Davis must also pay $250 in court fines and $170 in court costs.

Davis, 28, was arrested by the Blanchester Police on Nov. 21 after officers responded to the restaurant on West Main Street.

“Davis was confrontational with officers, charging at the first responding officer and assuming a fighting stance,” according to a release from Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton. “Davis was taken into custody when a Taser was pointed at him.”

According to the release, the manager of Taco Bell said Davis entered the store, “making threats and stating to call the police as he was going to rob them.”

There were no reports of firearms being displayed when the alleged threat was made.

The release indicates officers were called and the store was locked down when the suspect exited the store.

Davis is currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail.

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1:

• Cameron Stone, 23, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (118 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. Stone must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the victim or any minor children.

• Chatney White, 41, of Wilmington, hit-skip, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Nov. 27, 2023-Nov. 26, 2024, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. White must take part in supervised probation and pay $46.07 in restitution to the victim. Limited driving privileges will go into effect on December 12. Additional charges of reckless operation, failure to control, and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Jetaysia Johns, 25, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Johns must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A headlights violation was dismissed.

• Sydney Brown, 21, of Midland, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Brown must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. No driving privileges will be granted until a valid license is obtained. A no operator’s license charge was dismissed.

• Shannon Baker, 48, of negligent assault, sentenced to 60 days in jail (30 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Gary Briggs Jr., 43, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended) fined $150, assessed $170. Briggs must complete two years of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the incident location, and perform 32 hours of community service.

• Dylan Orlando, 31, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended),

• Alicia Knisley, 42, of Midland, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Knisley must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $119 in restitution.

• Claudie Head, 59, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Head must complete a 12-week anger management course at Alternatives to Violence, can only have supervised contact with the victim, and must not give out corporal/physical punishment for a juvenile victim. A child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Kristina Hughes, 34, of Wilmington, theft. Hughes must complete 48 hours of community service, have no contact with the incident location, pay $251.31 in restitution, and must complete theft diversion program. Two additional theft charges were dismissed and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Jan Salunga Sanchez, 27, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Charles Flint, 63, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Ashley Watson, 36, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offense amended from a driving under suspension charge.

• Keith Gnau, 23, of Xenia, driving under suspension-finances, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Gnau.

• Prabha Subedi, 25, of Pickerington, texting while driving, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Subedi.

• Heather Baker, 39, of Wilmington, texting while driving, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Baker.

