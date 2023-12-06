Two dead in Martinsville fire; investigation ongoing

Two lives were lost in a structure fire on South High Street in Martinsville on Tuesday. The fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. John Hamilton | News Journal

MARTINSVILLE — The State Fire Marshall is currently investigating a fatal fire that occurred Tuesday morning on South High Street in Martinsville.

Andy Ellinger, Senior Public Information Officer for the Ohio Department of Commerce, confirmed with the News Journal that an investigation was ongoing. The case was being looked at by the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

“We don’t have any additional details or cause determination to share at this time,” said Ellinger.

He also confirmed the two fatalities but information regarding them “would need to be provided by the coroner’s office,” he said in an email.

The News Journal’s attempts to reach Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason and Clinton County Coroner Ron Seaman for comment were not immediately met.

Additional details will be provided.

