12 Days of Giving blood drive Wednesday at CMH

Celebrate the “12 Days of Giving” with Solvita Blood Center by donating at the Wilmington community monthly blood drive noon to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at CMH Regional Health System, 610 West Main St.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 11-23 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.