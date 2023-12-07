Blanchester Police Dept. reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, or traffic stops**

Officers handled over 250 calls for service between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.

Some of the calls handled include:

-An officer responded to the 100 block of Orchard View Lane for a suspicious person. The caller stated that their security cameras caught someone standing on their front porch. The male left prior to the officer’s arrival.

-A property owner reported that a sub-leaser at their property was being evicted and believed that they may be attempting to take appliances with them. An officer responded to attempt to speak to the tenant, but there was no answer.

-A Clermont County agency requested an officer attempt to locate a vehicle in the 300 block of N. Wright Street, as they wished to speak to the driver about a theft. The vehicle was not located.

-An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Broadway Street for a family member requesting a welfare check on a 20 year-old female. The caller was concerned as the female was “talking to demons” two days prior. The 20 year-old stated she was fine and did not wish to have contact with her family.

-An officer got called back out to the 200 block of N. Broadway Street for a 20 year-old wishing to report that her family was harassing her, as they would not stop calling her.

-An officer responded to the 7500 block of Brock Drive for a female hearing noises and voices inside her house. Officers checked the interior of the house, and located no one inside.

-A welfare check was requested in the 500 block of Cherry Street for an employee at the business who had not arrived home yet. An officer located the employee at the business, who stated they would call their family member that called.

-An officer was called to the 800 block of Cherry Street for a female wanting to report that someone tried to abduct her the previous night and take her to a “psych ward.” The female stated she felt safe where she was at, and declined going to the hospital.

-Officers were called back to the 800 block of Cherry Street for the report of harassment; the caller stated that she felt someone drugged her. An officer spoke to the female, who stated she would go to the hospital. Blanchester EMS responded and transported the female.

-A caller reported littering in the area of Wall and Railroad Streets. An officer responded and spoke to a subject and gave a verbal warning for littering. The subject picked up the trash.

-An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Supinger Avenue for a neighbor dispute. The caller reported their neighbor threw leaves over the fence, accusing them of trying to steal their property. Contact was made with the neighbor, who stated they have no trees in their yard, and therefore wanted the neighbor to clean the leaves up, or be charged with littering.

-A verbal dispute was reported in the 100 block of Red Barn Lane, and the caller requested an officer so the other party would leave. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject had already departed.

-A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Baldwin Street. An officer arrived and found contractors working at the property.

-A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of E. Center Street, of a man sitting on the caller’s porch, talking to themselves. An officer located the man, who stated he thought it was his friend’s address, where he had been staying. The officer confirmed that the man was staying at the neighboring lot.

-A possible domestic was reported in the 900 block of Cherry Street; the caller advised they heard a loud commotion and yelling next door. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who stated they were on the phone and no argument occurred.

-Officers were called to the 7400 block of Willow Place for a possible breaking and entering, as keys were no longer working to the door locks of the vacant property. Entry was gained, and no signs of criminal activity were found.

-An officer responded to the 5000 block of Maple Grove Avenue. The caller reported that their ex-boyfriend stole their car battery, and that this happened in May 2023.

-A possible burglary in progress was reported in the 100 block of W. Fancy Street. The caller reported seeing a male in the backyard of a property, then heard glass breaking, prompting them to call. No sign of a break-in was observed on the outside of the house, and when the homeowner arrived, the officer checked the interior. No evidence of a break-in was observed.

-An anonymous caller reported a suspicious male at a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Street. The officer spoke to the male, who stated he did not have any conversations inside the business, nor did he act suspicious, and was confused as to why someone would call. Employees also stated that they did not know who called, and that they did not observe any suspicious behavior.

-An officer was called to the area of Pansy Pike for a suspicious person walking in the roadway. The man was located and stated he would be walking to his mother’s house. Just previous to this, his mother called and stated she did not wish her son to be at the house. The male was advised of this.

-Officers were called to a possible trespassing in the 100 block of Carr Street. The caller advised her adult son was on her porch and she did not wish for him to be there. The man stated he was there to get his cat and to take his mother’s vehicle. The caller stated he could take the cat, but not her vehicle. The male departed.

-An officer was called to the 200 block of W. Fancy Street for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, two adult siblings were arguing over who should wash the dishes.

-An officer was called to a business in the 600 block of Cherry Street for an accident in the parking lot. Callers advised one of the involved parties appeared under the influence and was trying to leave. Upon arrival, a 24 year-old Cincinnati man was found to have a history of mental health concerns, and had posted concerning posts on social media hours before. The man was transported by an officer to a nearby hospital for an emergency hospitalization for evaluation.

-A fraudulent check was reported as being used to open an account at a business in the 100 block of E. Main Street. This case is still under investigation.

-A 20 year-old Blanchester man was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear on a theft charge through our department.

-A theft of a trailer was reported in the 400 block of E. Main Street. This matter is still under investigation.

-A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street. The caller reported that a woman was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at a gas pump, but never got gas. An officer spoke to the woman, who stated she works third shift and fell asleep. The 31 year-old Dayton woman was found to have a warrant out of Warren County, was placed under arrest and transferred to Warren County.

-Officers were called to a business in the 200 block of W. Main Street for a man telling employees he was going to rob the business. A 28 year-old Georgetown man was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and inducing panic.

-An assault was reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street; a 49 year-old man was found to have injuries, but he did not wish to provide any information to the responding officer. Witnesses stated they found the man injured, but did not see what happened. Blanchester EMS responded and transported the man to a local hospital.

-A report was made of a male, wearing all black, looking into a bathroom window. The caller stated they called family to come over, and then police, and that the man left in an unknown direction. This matter is under investigation.

-A firearm was reported stolen in the 600 block of Cherry Street.

-Metal was reported as being stolen from Eagle Martin Drive. This matter is under investigation.

-An officer was called to the 400 block of N. Wright Street due to a roofing company tearing the caller’s roof off. It was found that the company responded to the wrong address to do work; the matter was handled between the owner and company.