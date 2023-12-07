East Clinton agricultural soils team 12th in state contest

The East Clinton FFA soils team.

SABINA — This year the East Clinton agricultural soils team placed 12th overall in the state contest, while the urban soils team placed well also.

The agricultural team of Dylan Arnold, Payton Spurlock, Anna Lopez, Sydney Beiting, Kale Boeckmann and Preston Dixon placed 4th overall at districts qualifying for state where they then placed 12th overall.

The urban team of Jacob George, Aiden Walker, Karsyn Jamison, Mason Miller, Gage Beam and Mitchell Ellis placed 5th in the districts and then 33rd in the state.

Jacob George placed 10th individually at the state contest, and Payton Spurlock led the agricultural team.