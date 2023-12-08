Boys Basketball Final: Bethel-Tate 48, East Clinton 37

LEES CREEK — A dismal third quarter was the difference Friday night in East Clinton’s 48-37 loss to Bethel-Tate.

The SBAAC National Division defeat leaves the Astros at 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the division.

Bethel-Tate is now 1-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

East Clinton started slow, trailing 18-12 at the end of the first quarter.

But the Astros found their stride in the second, securing a 23-18 halftime lead by outscoring the Tigers 11-0 in the period.

That run was short-lived, though, as Bethel-Tate came out of the lockerroom on fire, winning the quarter 15-5 and taking a 33-28 lead into the final quarter.

This story will be updated.