Boys Basketball Final: Batavia 55, Wilmington 52 (updated story, boxscore)

WILMINGTON — Staging a furious fourth quarter comeback, Batavia defeated Wilmington 55-52 Friday night at Fred Summers Court.

Batavia improves to 2-1 on the year while the Hurricane drops to 0-3.

Calling it a frustrating end to the contest, WHS head coach Jaevin Cumberland said his squad has to play better down the stretch.

“We have to find a way to close out these kinds of games and learn how to finish,” he said. “I firmly believe we are improving but in the end we have to close out strong and get the win.”

For the better part of three quarters, the Hurricane kept the Bulldogs in check and appeared headed to their first victory, leading 45-33.

Then the fourth quarter came about and WHS managed just a pair of three-pointers and a free throw. Mikey Brown’s last-second three-pointer from the right wing spun around the rim and rolled off, giving Batavia the conference road win.

Eight players found the scoring column for the Bulldogs with Logan Roller leading the way with 10 points.

Jayceon Kibler had 19 points for Wilmington while Brown totaled 16.

SUMMARY

Dec 8, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Batavia 55, Wilmington 52

B^11^12^10^22^^55

W^13^21^11^7^^52

(55) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McElfresh 2-1-4-9 Embry 2-2-0-6 J Roller 3-2-0-8 Ison 2-1-0-5 Harris 3-0-2-8 McKeon 1-0-0-2 L Roller 2-1-5-10 Cope 3-0-1-7 TOTALS 18-7-12-55

(52) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 5-4-2-16 Jackson 0-0-0-0 Fickert 0-0-0-0 Rickman 0-0-1-1 Platt 3-2-0-8 Cumberland 4-0-0-8 Morales 0-0-0-0 Kibler 6-4-3-19 TOTALS 18-10-6-52