Falcons top Hurricane to win county duals 42-30

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie outlasted Wilmington 42-30 Thursday night in the Clinton County Duals wrestling event at Wilmington College’s Fred Raizk Arena.

The matches were the first of the season for the four county boys wrestling programs.

“We are definitely proud of all of our programs tonight,” Clinton-Massie coach Spencer Running said, noting the CM girls were runnerups and the middle school team won their title. “I feel like our wrestlers and coaches have been doing an outstanding job so far in the practice room and it’s paying off.”

Running said Hunter Monds had a “particularly impressive win against Wilmington and Laith Latif is a first year wrestler that won a key match in that dual as well.

“Our girls wrestled lights out. They are picking up on the sport very quickly and veteran Kaylee Ramsey is leading a strong group. The Clinton-Massie Middle School was really impressive as well. They have a lot of talented wrestlers and coaches and will continue to get better as the season progresses.”

Clinton-Massie opened with a 54-23 win over Blanchester while Wilmington defeated East Clinton in the opening round.

For East Clinton, Hudson Singer was 2-0 while Curtis Singleton, Avery Hughes, Thomas Hood and Owen Roberts all picked up wins.

“It is good to get the season started,” EC head coach Doug Stehlin said. “Saw some positive things and saw some things that we need to continue to work on. Tough matches tonight but glad to see most of your guys go out their and win at least one of their matches.”

Against East Clinton, WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said Matthias Brausch had a pin as did Paul McKnight. Caydn Denniston and Brylin Ruddle won decisions. Josiah Puller’s long awaited varsity debut was an exhibition against East Clinton. He then pinned his Clinton-Massie opponent in his official first match. Fellow freshman Max McCoy won his varsity debut by decision against Massie.

For Blanchester, head coach Scott Nicely said in his return to the chair for the Wildcats, “I just wanted to see some fight in the kids, little bit of heart and, to be honest with you, we have a lot to learn but they showed up, they gave me everything they’ve got. It’s a good starting spot but we have a lot of work to do.”

Nicely said the biggest obstacle Blanchester will face this season is simply numbers.

“I thought I would have a lot more than 10 boys and two girls,” he said. “The ones I do have come in every day willing to work. Some of them are green, the first time getting on the wrestling mat. When I left we had something like 25 in the high school and to come back to 10 boys and two girls was a culture shock to me.”

Zach Musselman, Caleb Sears, Jude Huston and Tristen Malone won their matches against Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

Dec 7, 2023

@Fred Raizk Arena

Clinton-Massie 54, Blanchester 23

106: Cody Lisle (CM) pinned Laylla Sears (B) 4:43

113: Conner Musser (CM) by forfeit

120: Evan Jett (CM) by forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Gatlin Newkick (CM) pinned Sam McIntire (B) 0:31

138: Zach Musselman (B) technical fall Chris Back (CM)

144: Caleb Sears (B) pinned Gage Beatty (CM) 1:17

150: Dillon Mounce (CM) pinned Alex Johnson (B) 0:33

157: Hunter Monds (CM) pinned Odin Taylor (B) 0:20

165: Jackson Doyle (CM) by forfeit

175: Jude Huston (B) pinned Cash Mounce (CM) 2:30

190: Lath Latif (CM) by forfeit

215: Tristen Malone (B) pinned Brendan Musser (CM) 5:15

285: Elijah Groh (CM) pinned Kane Scott (B) 0:14

Clinton-Massie 42, Wilmington 30

106: Cody Lisle (CM) pinned Shane Neal (W)

113: Alonzo Woody (W) dec Conner Musser (CM) 8-6

120: Evan Jett (CM) dec Christian English (W) 8-3

126: Max McCoy (W) dec Gatlin Newkirk (CM) 5-2

132: Josiah Puller (W) pinned Chris Back (CM)

138: Ty Stuckey (W) by forfeit

144: Darius Stewart (W) pinned Gate Beatty (CM)

150: Dillon Mounce (CM) pinned Matthias Brausch (W)

157: Hunter Monds (CM) pinned Cadyn Denniston (W)

165: Jackson Doyle (CM) dec Ioan Cioca (W) 4-2

175: Cash Mounce (CM) pinned Robbie McBrayer (W)

190: Lath Latif (CM) pinned Carlos Lagunes (W)

215: Paul McKnight (W) pinned Brendan Musser (CM)

285: Elijah Groh (CM) pinned Brylin Ruddle (W)