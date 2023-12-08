The people who missed Christmas

I heard the story about a large downtown church in a big city that was building a live nativity scene for the community to enjoy. One day a group of boys who were enjoying their Christmas break gathered together on their bikes to see what was going on. They saw the various props being built and placed in the scene. Finally, one kid said, “What are they building?” One boy replied, “I think my mom said it was going to be a live “fertility scene.” Well, that was humorous, but obviously wrong, and it is pretty clear the boy missed the real message that was being communicated.

Today as in the time of Jesus’ birth, many people still miss the real purpose and meaning of Christmas. If we were to do man-on-the-street interviews and asked, “What is Christmas all about?” I am certain we would get many responses that are not even close to the biblical narrative. Some would see it as a time to party, while others would see it as a time to celebrate love. Some would say it is a time for family gatherings, and others would suggest it is a time to raise money or give to charities. Many in the Bible also missed the miracle in the manger when Christ arrived as the newborn King.

Many missed the birth of Jesus and God’s message of hope because they were preoccupied. Think of the innkeeper who was busy accommodating his guests who were in town for the census. He was too busy making money and taking care of the needs of others to see what God was doing right under his nose. He could not find room for Jesus (Luke 2:7). I am not saying the innkeeper was a bad person. I am sure that if he had understood what was really happening, he would have stopped everything to serve Joseph and Mary and welcome the Christ Child into the world. He was just too busy to slow down to see the activity of God.

Are we guilty of the same thing? Can we get so distracted by the many holiday activities and long shopping lists that we fail to stop and thank God for the unspeakable gift of His own Son? Do we miss Christmas due to our preoccupation with lesser things?

Some missed out on the joy of the first Christmas because they were afraid. Think of King Herod who was troubled when the Wise Men came from the east to find “He who has been born King of the Jews” (Matthew 2:2). Herod was a politician who came from a family of politicians. Herod thought of himself as the ruler over the Jewish people. He was fearful that his position of power might be in jeopardy. He was so focused on his political carrier that he actually had children murdered in Bethlehem in an effort to eliminate any rivals to his throne.

Are we also fearful today that Jesus may want to move in on our agenda? Are we afraid that He may want more of us than a seasonal nod in His direction? It is one thing to celebrate a baby in a manger and quite another to give ourselves to the One who says, “Take up your cross and follow Me” (Matthew 10:38). Do we miss Christmas because of that kind of fear?

To me, the saddest reason to miss the peace and love of Christmas is indifference. I am still amazed that the priests and scribes who encountered the Wise Men and spoke to Herod did not go down to Bethlehem to check out what was going on. Perhaps they felt that these strange foreigners could not possibly have any spiritual insight that they did not possess. They knew the prophecies better than anyone. They knew that Bethlehem would be the birthplace of the Messiah. And yet, they could not be bothered to take the short trip from Jerusalem to Bethlehem to see if it was true. The angels proclaimed that Jesus’ birth was good news of great joy for all people (Luke 2:10). Are we too indifferent today to at least check out the reason behind His coming?

This year, churches all over our community are telling the story all over again for those who are willing to listen. Are we really so uninterested that we would ignore the amazing message that God so loved the world that He sent His only begotten Son? Isn’t a message like that at least worth checking out? The real Christmas story should not be ignored. It really is a life-changing message. Too much is at stake to trivialize its meaning. This year, may God keep us from missing Christmas. May He open our eyes to this miracle of grace and love that is for all who will believe.

David Frasure is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Wilmington.