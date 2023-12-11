Ohio State Highway Patrol accident reports

CLINTON COUNTY — The following report is collected from incident reports provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report webpage. The following includes documented reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post and other law enforcement agencies in Clinton County. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 9:42 a.m. on Dec. 7, troopers responded to an accident at the intersection of State Route 28 and 134 in Clark Township. According to the report, a 2013 Ford Fusion – driven by a 67-year-old Lynchburg female failed to yield at a stop sign while traveling north on State Route 134 and struck a 2023 Toyota 4-Runner – driven by a 58-year-old Loveland male – traveling east on State Route 28. Both vehicles had disabling damage and needed to be damaged. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported from the scene by the Clinton Highland Joint EMS. The Ford driver was cited for an alleged right-of-way violation.

• At 8:57 a.m. on Dec. 9, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on State Route 73 in Chester Township. According to the report, a 2007 Subaru Legacy – driven by a 28-year-old Jamestown male – was traveling southeast on State Route 73 and attempted to “negotiate a curve, drove left of the center line” and struck a 2016 Honda Odyssey – driven by a 36-year-old Wilmington male. The Honda “traveled off the right side of the roadway,” the report states. The Subaru traveled off to the left side, struck a ditch and a road sign. The Honda had disabling damage while the Subaru had functional damage. Both were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. The Subaru was cited with an alleged left-of-center violation.

• At 6:47 a.m. on Dec. 7, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 22. According to the report, both vehicles – a 2009 Ford Fusion and a 2017 Ford Escape – were both traveling northeast on U.S. 22 when the Ford Fusion struck the Ford Escape, failing to keep an assured clear distance. The Ford Fusion suffered disabling damage and needed to be towed. The Ford Escape suffered minor damage and was able to leave the scene. The driver of the Ford Fusion — a 30-year-old Wilmington female – was cited for alleged assured clear distance.

