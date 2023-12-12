BHS boys pick up first-ever win over G-Men at RZL

WILMINGTON — For the first time in program history, the Blanchester boys bowling team defeated Georgetown in SBAAC National Division competition.

The victory came Monday at Royal Z Lanes by a 2414 to 2359 score. BHS coach Paul Jackson said the Georgetown coach informed him of the historic win after the match.

“The boys are working hard and it showed (Monday) night,” Jackson said. “They are starting to shake off mistakes and move forward.”

In the girls match, Georgetown came out on top 2020 to 1661.

“The girls are working hard on being consistent,” Jackson said. “They are starting to push each other and stay spirited.”

Lauren Kaehler had a 286 series to lead BHS.

In the boys match, Jarod Daniels had games of 222 and 203 to lead Blanchester. The Wildcats led by 57 pins after two team games but that lead evaporated after the first baker game. Georgetown had a 192 and trailed by just two pins. The G-Men then took the lead by 21 pins after two baker games.

But Blanchester turned things around with games of 174 and 202 in the final two bakers to secure the win.

“Both teams know they have work to do and are constantly asking questions on what they need to do to get better,” said Jackson.

For Georgetown’s boys it was the first league loss of the season. They are 3-1. Blanchester is 2-1.

SUMMARY

Dec 11, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Blanchester vs Georgetown

Boys Results

Wildcats 2414, G-Men 2359

GEO: 800, 919 (1719) baker games 192, 148, 146, 154 (640)

BLAN: Randy Eckman 183, 175; Sebastian Smith 139, 154; Austin Dick 175, 182; Dane Skates 170, 173; Jarod Daniels 222, 203 (889, 887) baker games 137, 125, 174, 202 (638)

Girls Results

G-Men 2020, Wildcats 1661

GEO: 754, 699 (1453) baker games 124, 126, 159, 158 (567)

BLAN: Lainey Dameron 88, 132; Lauren Kaehler 125, 161; Nikita White 126, 189; Taylor Baker 108, na; Katelyn Toles 143, 1198; Myla Skates na, 91 (590, 632) baker games 107, 138, 77, 117 (439)