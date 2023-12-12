EC bowlers win two over CNE at Batavia Bowl

BATAVIA — The East Clinton bowling teams won two matches Tuesday against Clermont Northeastern at Batavia Bowl.

The SBAAC National Division matchup went to the EC girls 1591 to 1163 and to the EC boys 2456 to 1106.

“The boys bowled a little better tonight,” coach Dale Wallace Jr. said. “We had three (bowlers) out … we had three that stepped in their place and did really well.”

For the EC girls, Lily Beers had a 197 game and led the team with a 344 series.

For the EC boys, Lukas Runk had a 217 game and finished at 410 for two games.

SUMMARY

Dec 12, 2023

@Batavia Bowl

East Clinton vs Clermont NE

Girls Results

East Clinton 1591, Clermont NE 1163

CNE: 405, 445 (850) baker games 79, 82, 78, 74 (313)

EC: Aubrey Hosler 92, 99; Livia Galea 89, 106; Liz Williams 86, 84; Serena Williams 124, 103; Lily Beers 147, 197 (543, 589) baker games 111, 104, 111, 133 (459)

Boys Results

East Clinton 2456, Clermont NE 1106

CNE: 368, 376 (744) baker games 84, 109, 91, 78 (362)

EC: Zimri Mahanes 143, 138; Cody Horner 158, 152; Dakoetah Lancey 165, 177; Austin Alloy 175, 201; Lukas Runk 217, 193 (858, 861) baker games 208, 145, 212, 172 (737)