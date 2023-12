Gas leak reported in 300 block of Center St. in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Police Department is advising locals to avoid Center Street between Clark and Grove streets due to a gas leak.

Residents in that area are being asked to evacuate due to the leak. An emergency shelter is available at the Village Municipal Building on East Main Street.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency sent out a notice indicating the leak is at the 300 block of Center Street.

More details to be added.