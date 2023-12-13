WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Board of Education approved a resolution at Monday’s meeting to file a petition for the 1% earned income tax levy to be on the March 2024 ballot.

“The levy is estimated to raise $5 million annually for the purpose of current expenses and general ongoing permanent improvements. Earned income includes only employee compensation and self-employment income. This will not affect retirement income, social security, interest, dividends, capital gains, and unemployment benefits,” stated a release from Jennifer Swindler, administrative assistant to WCS Superintendent Jim Brady.

At a recent school board meeting, the board passed a resolution allowing the levy to be reviewed by the Ohio Department of Taxation. Kim DeWeese, the school district’s treasurer, explained to the News Journal why the district is still seeking the same amount as the levy that was on the November ballot.

“We’ll have depleted any carry-over money by the 2027-2028 school year if the levy doesn’t pass and we don’t get the additional revenue,” she said in November.

DeWeese was not available for immediate comment.

The Wilmington City School District’s recent proposed income tax levy failed by a slim margin at the November election.

The official election results, according to the Clinton County Board of Elections, were 50.48% voting against the levy (3,292 votes) and 49.52% for it (3,229 votes).

The levy was estimated to generate $5 million annually and without this new levy, the district may face “an average deficit” equaling the same amount, according to district officials. School officials indicate without it passing, it could lead to increasing the walking zone to two miles, eliminating bussing for ninth-12th graders, and reducing bussing for extra-curricular activities.

The news release advises that if anyone has questions regarding levy, they should contact DeWeese at 937-382-1641. Local questions and issues for the March 19 primary election must be filed with the Board of Elections by 4 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Also during the meeting:

• The school board approved a contract with the Wilmington City Cab Service. This contract will provide “alternative transportation on a limited as-needed basis,” the release states.

• Wilmington High School Principal Samantha Woodruff recognized multiple students during Monday’s meeting. She recognized Blake Gregory, Cortney Carr, Sophia Reyes, Emma Adams, and Bailey Wheeler for their leadership and initiative while working as office aides. Woodruff also recognized school secretary Leeann Gray-Looft and Wilmington High School Guidance Secretary Tammy Gregory were for their outstanding service to students and staff at the high school. Students Donavon Perdue, Taija Walker, Ava Parris, and Bryant Conley were also recognized but were not present.

• School custodians Joann Brooke and Bob Vance were recognized by School Athletic Director Troy Diels for their many years of service.

• Superintendent Jim Brady recognized exiting school board members Mike Flanigan and Kevin Snarr for their years of service as Wilmington School Board members.

