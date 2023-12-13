This is Part 1 of a six-part series looking back at just a few of the key stories in the pages of the News Journal throughout 2023.

JANUARY

Facebook post showing compassion gets noticed

WILMINGTON (Jan. 13)— A widely-circulated social media post has gained attention locally with hopes of highlighting compassion and understanding.

On Jan. 4, Pastor Angel Porter Boll, of Wilmington Church of God, shared a photo of Latasha Ruddle (the church’s children’s pastor) talking with a person in distress on South Nelson Street. Boll’s post indicates the picture was going around originally with posters saying the church was “hiding or enabling vagrants.”

Ruddle said she came across the post through a different post about homeless encampments.

The person who took the original picture was not identified.

The negative post – which has apparently been deleted or isn’t available for the public – called Ruddle and the church “enablers with Sugartree Ministries” and accused them of “covering up the problem,” according to Ruddle.

According to Boll’s post, Ruddle was out running errands when she came across a woman who “was in obvious need of help.” After Ruddle talked to her, the woman stated she needed to get home. The post described the woman as having “some mental health issues” and was “distraught,” but was able to provide an address.

“I really hope and pray that people will realize this is someone’s daughter, someone’s friend,” Boll states in the post. “I am proud and grateful I had the opportunity to show love. Pray with her. And get her home.”

The post has been shared over 80 times on Facebook, mostly by locals, with many sharing a similar sentiment. Boll said she’s received messages from people as far away as California. The shared post praises the compassion shown by Ruddle and Boll.

Pitzer case sent to the FBI

WILMINGTON (Jan. 14) — Local authorities have reached out to the FBI for input in Casey Pitzer’s case.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal he sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday. This letter asks the organization to do an independent review of the Pitzer case after recent discussions with Pitzer’s father, Greg.

In March 2013, the body of Casey Pitzer, 32, was discovered in a retention pond around SR 73 and US 22/SR3 about a week after she went missing.

Her body was sent to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for an autopsy, and authorities determined the cause of death was drowning. No one was charged with any crime.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) wrote a letter in October indicating it would not be reopening the investigation. BCI did, however, give a few suggestions to the police.

Greg Pitzer and others have expressed their dissatisfaction with how the case was handled at the time. They believe Casey’s death was not an accidental drowning, but instead a murder. The family has felt multiple people involved have lied or didn’t perform their duties properly

New Port Authority director named

WILMINGTON (Jan. 14)— The Board of Directors of the Clinton County Port Authority announced Thursday that T. Alex Beres has been selected to be the new executive director.

A seasoned public official with significant economic development background, Beres brings a wealth of management experience to the Port Authority to continue its work in Clinton County, according to a news release.

“He is a seasoned executive with detailed familiarity of economic development in Ohio, and that will serve the Port Authority well. We are pleased to welcome him aboard and we look forward with optimism to his leadership of the Port Authority,” said current Port Authority Chairman Walt Rowsey.

The Port Authority’s HR committee chair, Brian Smith, added, “His 10-plus years of management experience in the public and private sector, his proven ability to develop new strategic initiatives, his experience with stakeholder engagement, and his proven decision-making capabilities will be vital as the Port Authority moves forward for Clinton County.”

EC student dies in accident

UNION TOWNSHIP (Jan. 20) — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday (Jan. 19) morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna — was heading north on U.S. 68 near Raycon Drive. A 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer — driven by Jeremiah D. Wingfield, 39, Marysville — was heading south on U.S. 68 when the GMC went left of center, striking the Volvo head-on, according to the OSHP.

Mahanes was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee told the News Journal the students and staff are grieving the loss of Mahanes.

Mahanes “touched every vein that exists within a school setting,” Magee said.

During her time at East Clinton High School, she was a member of the varsity football, wrestling, tennis, and track and field teams while dabbling in golf and bowling. She was preparing to perform in her ninth musical as “Grandma Addams” in “The Addams Family” production this year.

Mahanes was a very active member of the FFA chapter and was the acting vice president, according to Magee. Among her many accomplishments, she recently placed first in the state for the Senior Division Job Interview Competition, and led the Parliamentary Procedure team to qualify for the “Big E’ competition to be held in Massachusetts.

She was also a member of the National Honor Society and student council.

Mahanes had planned to attend Wright State and pursue her degree in elementary education, according to Magee.

Shooting suspect gets prison time

Wilmington (Jan. 25) — A Cincinnati man has been sent to prison for the shooting death of a Chillicothe teen and causing injury to a minor.

Ravae Cook, 25, reached an agreement with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter (first-degree felony) and felonious assault (second-degree felony) on Friday (Jan. 20). Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.

The plea arose from the shooting death of C.J. Jones, 18, of Chillicothe, and shooting injury to a 17-year-old minor accompanying Jones on Feb. 19, 2022 in Midland.

Investigation into the shooting revealed that Jones made an agreement with Cook via social media to trade marijuana and cash in exchange for a motor vehicle, according to reports. The exchange was to take place in the early morning hours in Fayetteville, Ohio, but the parties later agreed to meet in a vacant lot in Midland. During the meeting, co-dependent Willie Stuckey demanded money from the 17-year-old and began to physically assault him.

Cook, Stuckey and Jones all exchanged gunfire. The minor was wounded in his leg from a gunshot by Stuckey. He was treated at Clinton Memorial Hospital and released. Stuckey was also wounded from a shot fired by Jones and was treated at a hospital in Cincinnati and released. Jones died from two gunshots fired by Cook, according to the prosecutor’s office. Cook and Stuckey fled and were later arrested by officers.

Bomb threat arrest

WILMINGTON (Jan. 25)— A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat Monday morning targeting the Wilmington City Schools’ high school and middle school.

Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager released a statement Tuesday morning that the juvenile was arrested after detectives investigated “throughout the day and night.” Police said that around 10:12 p.m. Monday, the juvenile made an additional bomb threat to a Wilmington City Schools staff member.

On Monday at 9:15 a.m., the Wilmington City Schools’ central office received a phone call making the threat.

“Officers responded, the schools were evacuated by the staff, and the students moved to a separate location,” said Rager. “Five explosive indicating K-9s responded to assist with checking the schools for any explosives — two K-9s from Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, two K-9s from University of Cincinnati Police Department, and one K-9 from Cincinnati Police Department responded.”

No explosives were found at the high school and middle school.

Community members recognized

WILMINGTON (Jan. 27) — On January 25, the C4 Awards Ceremony presented by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, was held at the Murphy Theatre.

A total of 23 individuals and groups received an award after being nominated in one (or more) of seven categories: business, citizen, education, healthcare, non-profit, youth, and the newest category, government/public service.

Recipients of the awards included four recipients of the Citizen Award: Pauline Taylor for her litter clean up efforts, 99-year-old World War II veteran Joseph Robert Wilson, Kym Parks of Air Transport Services Group, and the News Journal’s own advertising manager, Elizabeth Huber.

Recipients of the Education Award included 51-year-old experienced educator JoAnne Lindsey, Cindy Stenger of Clinton-Masie Local Schools, Erin Henry and Dillon Oney of Wilmington High School, and the late Linda Larrick who taught at Putman Elementary in Blanchester.

Other winners of the night included:

– Brown Funeral Home, Natalie Youd of Strength & Dignity Boutique LLC, and the Clarksville Post Office employees for the Business Award.

– Wilmington Code Enforcement Official Annen Vance, Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen, and Blanchester Police Chief Don Houghton for the Government/Public Service Award.

– Clinton Memorial Hospital, Harold and Judith Schnatz, and Janet Gick-Matrka, MD for the Healthcare Award.

– Kirsten Harris, Lee Sandlin of Sugartree Ministries, and Pastor Rich Boll of Wilmington Church of God, for the Non-Profit Award.

— Kaylie Paugh, Emma Falgner, and 13-year-old Cory Kidd, for the Youth Award.

FEBRUARY

Pitzer files civil suit

WILMINGTON (Feb. 8) — On Monday, Greg Pitzer filed a civil suit against the City of Wilmington in order to obtain access to public records related to the investigation of his daughter’s death.

According to the filed suit, in 2013 Pitzer and his attorney at the time received “incomplete/partial records” from the City. The documents indicate that in 2013, Pitzer made “numerous requests and phone calls seeking answers about the lack of investigation and missing key biological evidence.”

The document in the civil suit references being “hung up on” by the City’s investigator — Gary Garrison of the Clinton County Coroner’s Office — in regards to “missing key evidence (clothing and grass)” after being told it was released to him from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The suit claims that Pitzer received documents from Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen he believes to be false, or that the chief didn’t provide the information he wanted — particularly security footage showing Casey Pitzer.

The suit also references other attempts to get information from city officials, county personnel in both Clinton and Montgomery counties, and communications between city officials/personnel and news media. The suit indicates Pitzer believes officials have not been transparent throughout the investigation.

According to the suit, Pitzer hopes to get access to the requested documents and that the judge grants statutory money damages. The document states Pitzer is entitled to “statutory damages in the amount of $100 per day that Respondent improperly denied Relator access to the public records he sought.”

Local inducted in Candy Hall of Fame

BLANCHESTER (Feb. 11) — Terri Hoggatt, a Blanchester native and Wilmington College grad, was inducted into the NCSA Candy Hall of Fame in October for her years of hard work and contribution to the candy industry.

The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA), formed in 1899, is dedicated to “Recognition, Fellowship, Education and Mentoring.” The Candy Hall of Fame was founded in 1971, and recognizes lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry, with induction based on dedication to the overall betterment of the industry.

Hoggatt’s over 30-year career has seen her work for such industries as Passport Foods, Price Candy Co., and Jelly Belly. She’s worked for the gourmet jelly bean company since 2007 where she started in sales as a regional business manager for the east coast. In 2020, she was promoted to senior director in specialty sales.

When it came to Jelly Belly she remembers another colleague of hers encouraged her to apply for an open sales position. Hoggatt wasn’t sure if she wanted “work in sales all the time” and thought it would be filled with a lot of “no’s.” But her brother Mike encouraged her with the mindset of “every no is an opportunity for the future.”

Her advice to younger generations or for anyone out there is to find what you like and talk to people.

“When I was the beginner I didn’t ask as many questions. But as I gained in my confidence I then realized — talk to people. Talk to people that you admire,” she said. “In our mentoring program, we encourage them to ask what people do before people like talking about their work.”

She also believes that business has to be done respectively to grow.

“That respect will come back to you,” she said.

Murder suspect found guilty

WILMINGTON (Feb. 21) — After a lengthy jury deliberation that began Friday and continued into Saturday morning, Phillip Haley was found guilty of two of the six charges he faced in the shooting death of Zachary Parrott.

The jury found Haley guilty of murder and felonious assault, both with weapons specifications. He was found not guilty of four charges — two counts of aggravated murder, trespassing, and a second murder charge.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Haley to a mandatory 18 years to life — three years for the felonious assault charge (419 days credited) and 15 years for the murder charge. Haley will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years.

The shooting death of Parrott, of Washington Court House, occurred in December 2021 in Lees Creek. According to court documents, Haley’s estranged wife, Kari, had invited Parrott, a co-worker of hers, and a mutual friend to her house to play board games.

Phillip Haley “came running up the stairs and began yelling at Zachary Parrott,” the affidavit states. He reportedly told Parrott to leave the house, which he agreed to do.

As Parrott was getting ready to leave, a fight broke out with Phillip Haley reportedly assaulting both Parrott and Kari Haley.

A fight began between Phillip Haley and Parrott, which led to the upstairs bathroom. Gunshots were heard and Parrott was found on the bathroom floor bleeding from two bullet wounds. Parrott was declared dead by the Sabina Fire Department.