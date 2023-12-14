WILMINGTON — Jessica Ellis, RN, of Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH), was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day, according to a news release.

There were 36 CMH nurses nominated: Melissa Miner, Jessica Ellis, Ryan Battista, Brittany King, Stacey Daniel, Amy Foster, Racquel Browder, Elizabeth Feazell, Macie Harlan, Brandi Smith, Brooke Rose, Rachel Rose, Tina Bradley, Kevin Mitchell, Kayla O’Neil, Jen Garrison, Debbie Burns, Janet Brown, Brittany Parcell, Belinda Masters. Leslie Ramp, Sabra Haynes, Brandi Loury, Leslie Molen, Cheyenne Turvy, Maeleea Clark, Tiffany McIntosh, Jessica Beener, Chelsea Woodruff, Heather Cox, Mandy Prater, Hannah Herron, Leslie Shumaker, Joanna Low, and Brandon Taylor.

Ellis, a valued leader of her team, exhibits a high level of energy and positively impacts her unit, including patients, families, staff, and physicians, according to the release. Patients comment that Ellis checked on them often and anticipated their needs and was very attentive and caring. She is also known for keeping her patients families informed, explaining to them what they should expect while at CMH.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation, said, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at CMH are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

Chief Nursing Officer Kay Willis said, “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that.”