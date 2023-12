Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Wilmington/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Conference Center, about “$25 Days of Christmas.” This program is designed to encourage shoppers to shop in Wilmington and the participating businesses. Rogers also discussed the Clinton County Workforce Development program and the C4 Award nominations.

