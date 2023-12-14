The Clinton County Leadership Institute Board of Directors, in conjunction with Kava Haus, recently held the inaugural Eat, Drink & Give Back event.

A very special, five-course, plated meal, prepared by Jen Purkey and the staff at Kava Haus, was paired with various wines as part of a fundraiser for the Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative Schools. Each of the seven youth collaborative schools choose their respective charity that they wished to “give back” the money raised to during this holiday season.

The event raised $1,400, which was divided evenly between the schools. Each school designated a charity they would support during this season of giving.

The following schools and groups were supported:

Blanchester, Glen Thompson Food Drive; Clinton-Massie, Clinton-Massie Food Pantry; East Clinton, Sabina Operation Santa; Wilmington, WHS Food Pantry & White Gift; Wilmington Christian Academy, coats and outerwear for kids in foster care; Laurel Oaks, Laurel Oaks Food Pantry, Home School collaborative, One Mission CC. Each school received $200 to help in their efforts to help families this holiday season.

CCLI president Elizabeth Huber said, “Leadership Clinton has had a wonderful year. The support that we have received this year has surpassed anything we as a board of directors have ever imagined. This event was our way of partnering with a local business for a fun night of great food and drinks to give back to our community that has helped us so much through the years. We look forward to many more community related events in the upcoming year.

“The outstanding young men and women of the youth collaborative class have much to offer the community and we at the Clinton County Leadership Institute wanted to show our support to them for all they have done to become great leaders and show the area schools we appreciate them supporting the Institute.”