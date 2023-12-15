The success of the Clinton-Massie went further than the football field this season.

Two Falcons earned All-Ohio academic honors from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

Brighton Rodman was eighth overall out 230 individuals while teammates Miles Theetge was 32nd overall.

As a team, Dan McSurley’s Falcons were fifth on the OHSFCA Academic All-Ohio Team listing out of 134 schools.

The top five ahead of Clinton-Massie were Rocky River, North Canton Hoover, Avon, New Albany and Strongsville. Those five schools, along with CMHS, will receive a plaque, pizza party and team photo in the program for the OHSFCA North-South Classic all star game.

To be eligible, the nominees must be seniors and either first team all-conference or first team all-district in their respective areas. Each nominee also must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.6.