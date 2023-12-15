FRANKLIN — Wilmington lost two matches Wednesday night at Franklin High School, a lopsided battle to Division I power Lakota East and a squeaker to Division II power Ross by criteria.

The matches were part of a Super-Tri at Franklin High School.

The Hurricane lost to Lakota East 56-21. Wilmington won four matches, two by freshmen.

Josiah Puller at 132 and Max McCoy at 126 won their matches — McCoy by decision 7-5 and Puller by pin 1:51.

Alonzo Woody, a junior, won by fall at 106 pounds in 4:57 while Cadyn Denniston, a senior, won his 150-pound match by pin in 3:08.

Against Ross, the match score was tied at 39-39 but the Rams were declared the winner by pinfall criteria 6-4.

On the mat, WHS won five matches — Woody at 113 by pin, McCoy at 126 by tech fall, Darius Stewart at 144 by tech fall, Paul McKnight at 215 by tech fall and Brylin Ruddle at 285 by pinfall.

SUMMARY

Dec 14, 2023

@Franklin High School

Lakota East 56, Hurricane 21

106: Alonzo Woody (WILM) over Tristan Lively (LAEA) (Fall 4:57)

113: Gavin Wallace (LAEA) over Shane Neal (WILM) (Fall 2:52)

120: Silas Wood (LAEA) over Christian English (WILM) (Fall 1:20)

126: Max McCoy (WILM) over Evan Malay (LAEA) (Dec 7-5)

132: Josiah Puller (WILM) over Kevin Huang (LAEA) (Fall 1:51)

138: Tyler Epstein (LAEA) over Mythias Stuckey (WILM) (MD 15-3)

144: Jacob Haldermar (LAEA) over Darius Stewart (WILM) (Fall 3:00)

150: Caydn Denniston (WILM) over Sherbek Ruzimurod (LAEA) (Fall 3:08)

157: Brady Dillion (LAEA) over Matthias Brausch (WILM) (Fall 1:34)

165: Maddox Boggess (LAEA) over Ioan Cioca (WILM) (Fall 0:13)

175: Ryan Daniels (LAEA) over Kyle McBrayer (WILM) (Fall 0:59)

190: Kenneth McAdams (LAEA) over Carlos Lagunes (WILM) (Fall 0:45)

215: Cohen Reip (LAEA) over Paul McKnight (WILM) (Fall 3:25)

285: Demetrius Stanley (LAEA) over Brylin Ruddle (WILM) (MD 14-3)

Ross 39, Hurricane 39

106: Prestin Walters (ROSS) over Shane Neal (WILM) (Dec 7-6)

113: Alonzo Woody (WILM) over Caleb Middendorf (ROSS) (Fall 5:38)

120: Ozzy Allen (ROSS) over Christian English (WILM) (Fall 0:30)

126: Max McCoy (WILM) over Caleb Dunn (ROSS) (TF 18-2 2:43)

132: Josiah Puller (WILM) over (ROSS) (For.)

138: Jacob Kaake (ROSS) over Mythias Stuckey (WILM) (Fall 3:39)

144: Darius Stewart (WILM) over Jacob Kaake (ROSS) (TF 18-6 4:01)

150: Caydn Denniston (WILM) over (ROSS) (For.)

157: Connor Kakaris (ROSS) over Matthias Brausch (WILM) (Fall 4:43)

165: Ryan Foster (ROSS) over Ioan Cioca (WILM) (Fall 1:27)

175: Austin Parker (ROSS) over Kyle McBrayer (WILM) (Fall 0:49)

190: Audrey Garcia (ROSS) over Carlos Lagunes (WILM) (Fall 0:20)

215: Paul McKnight (WILM) over Matthew Roach (ROSS) (TF 17-1 4:46)

285: Brylin Ruddle (WILM) over Connor Kakaris (ROSS) (Fall 3:08)