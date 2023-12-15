“It doesn’t make an iota of difference.” We say that to indicate how inconsequential a thing might be. “Iota” is the smallest Greek letter (think a lower case “i”; without the dot!)

We really know that’s not true – small things not mattering. “For want of a nail the shoe was lost. For want of a shoe the horse was lost….”

Small things do matter. How many relationships could be saved with just a few more “I love yous,” uttered? How about that small, maybe singular, word of negative criticism that lands in someone’s consciousness and festers, causing doubt or failure? Or, conversely, the positive comment not spoken?

After decades of wedding couples, and dealing with those marriages later, it’s hardly ever the big things that scuttle the process – it’s the little things that bring tensions slowly to a boil. Or, consider how many elections or pieces of legislation have passed or failed by only one, small vote.

“An iota of difference,” comes from the Council of Nicea (325AD). The issue of the day was the nature of Jesus: Was He the “same stuff” (homo-ousios) as God; or was He made of “almost the same stuff” (homoi-ousios)? The argument about that iota raged on and on. Finally the Emperor (Constantine) wanted a report. The “homo-ousions” were prevailing at the moment, and consequently we are all getting ready to celebrate the birthday of the God-made-human, Jesus, the Christ. He didn’t “graduate” to god-like; He wasn’t just a shadow of God; He was the “same substance” as the Father.

Bishop Hosius of Cordova, Spain presided at the council. One of the delegates was a Turk, the Bishop of Myra: Nicholas: Saint Nicholas. (“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Clause.” – And we have a letter that he helped write to us: The Nicene Creed!)

There’re tons of legends about Nicholas, most having to do with small acts of care and generosity. Small things. Nicholas’s remembrance day is coming on the sixth. In many places this, not Christmas, is the gift-giving occasion.

How about we resolve to make the coming year one of attending to the small things in our lives; doing small acts of care and generosity. Sure, the big things weigh heavily on us – and, they’re important. But, it’s the small things that will make an iota of difference.

Pastor Doug Campbell is a retired Lutheran pastor and a member of Faith, Wilmington. He currently is supplying pulpits in the Southern Ohio Synod. He was formerly Deputy Wing Chaplain for the Civil Air Patrol in Ohio. Before seminary he worked for the Chillicothe (O) Gazette, and as the editor of the Chanute AFB newspaper in Rantoul, Illinois.