SPRINGFIELD — Clinton-Massie held off Xenia Warner by 2.5 points Saturday to win the Shawnee Middle School wrestling tournament.

The Falcons had 261.5 points while the young Buccaneers had 259 points.

For Clinton-Massie, Kolton Ellis won the championship at 80 pounds with a pin in 2:47 in the title match. Kaiden Sherwood was fifth for Massie at 80 pounds.

Carson Wissinger of CM made it two straight titles for the Falcons as he posted a 14-0 major decision to win the 86 pound class.

East Clinton had two sixth-place finishers — Austin Singer at 128 and Leo Etgen at 134. Singer won three matches while Etgen won two. Myla Spurlock wrestled at 104, Johnny Cunningham at 122 and Rylie Horsfall at 116.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2023

Shawnee Middle School Invitational

@Springfield Shawnee High School

80: Kolton Ellis, CM, 1st, 2:47 win; Kaiden Sherwood, CM, 5th, 1:29 win

86: Carson Wissinger, CM, 1st, 14-0 win

92: Rylin Clark, CM, 4th

98: Rylan Frommling, CM, 3rd, 4:07 win

104: Ava Payes, CM, 5th, 4:29 win

110: Hunter Lance, CM, 2nd, 1:25 loss

116: Fischer Lance, CM, 2nd, 0:48 loss

122: Yarik Luce, CM, 5th, 11-4 win

128: Simon Randolph, CM, 5th, 0:45 win

128: Austin Singer, EC, 6th, 0:45 loss

134: Easton Wilson, CM, 1st, 12-3 win

134: Leo Etgen, EC, 6th, 0:32 loss

142: Sie Paytes, CM, 3rd, 2:10 win

150: Carrick Denehy, CM, 5th, 1:37 win