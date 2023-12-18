SPRINGFIELD — Clinton-Massie held off Xenia Warner by 2.5 points Saturday to win the Shawnee Middle School wrestling tournament.
The Falcons had 261.5 points while the young Buccaneers had 259 points.
For Clinton-Massie, Kolton Ellis won the championship at 80 pounds with a pin in 2:47 in the title match. Kaiden Sherwood was fifth for Massie at 80 pounds.
Carson Wissinger of CM made it two straight titles for the Falcons as he posted a 14-0 major decision to win the 86 pound class.
East Clinton had two sixth-place finishers — Austin Singer at 128 and Leo Etgen at 134. Singer won three matches while Etgen won two. Myla Spurlock wrestled at 104, Johnny Cunningham at 122 and Rylie Horsfall at 116.
SUMMARY
Dec 16, 2023
Shawnee Middle School Invitational
@Springfield Shawnee High School
80: Kolton Ellis, CM, 1st, 2:47 win; Kaiden Sherwood, CM, 5th, 1:29 win
86: Carson Wissinger, CM, 1st, 14-0 win
92: Rylin Clark, CM, 4th
98: Rylan Frommling, CM, 3rd, 4:07 win
104: Ava Payes, CM, 5th, 4:29 win
110: Hunter Lance, CM, 2nd, 1:25 loss
116: Fischer Lance, CM, 2nd, 0:48 loss
122: Yarik Luce, CM, 5th, 11-4 win
128: Simon Randolph, CM, 5th, 0:45 win
128: Austin Singer, EC, 6th, 0:45 loss
134: Easton Wilson, CM, 1st, 12-3 win
134: Leo Etgen, EC, 6th, 0:32 loss
142: Sie Paytes, CM, 3rd, 2:10 win
150: Carrick Denehy, CM, 5th, 1:37 win