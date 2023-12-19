This is Part 2 of a six-part series looking back at just a few of the key stories in the pages of the News Journal throughout 2023.

MARCH

BHS class helps students prep for workforce

BLANCHESTER (originally published on March 4) — A group of Blanchester High School students have received praise for the impact they’ve made at the school, thanks to their business and marketing credential pathway course.

Andy Hamm, who teaches the course, told the News Journal the course helps prep the students for skills they may need in the workforce.

“A lot of employers are using these skills for team-based problem solving and looking at making processes a little more efficient,” said Hamm. “We teach the material to as many groups as we can. Then each group of students is tasked with coming up with a process that needs to be improved or a problem that they see, something that they can fix.”

Rachel Purdom, district curricular director involved with the Remote Ed Ex grant which was used for their contract with Maxwell Potential, and Emily Ledford, assistant director of student services, advised that the class came about through a grant that awarded them $26,000. The class was organized by Purdom, Ledford, principal Pandy McCarty, and guidance counselor Bess Long.

Suspected carjacker’s case bound over to grand jury

WILMINGTON (originally published on March 4) — On Wednesday in Clinton County Municipal Court, visiting Judge Gary Dumm transferred the case of a suspected carjacker to the grand jury and raised his bond to $25,000 from the original $5,000.

Judge Dumm raised the bond due to Christopher Krier’s prior criminal record, which includes two previous bank robberies. He was sentenced in 2002 to eight years for the first one and five years for the second one in 2015. Krier is currently under federal supervision.

Krier faces one count of aggravated robbery related to an alleged Feb. 24 break-in at Auto Value in Wilmington and carjacking.

Locals express concerns about potential subdivision

WILMINGTON (originally published on March 8)— A lengthy Wilmington City Council meeting saw locals expressing concerns about developments at the former drive-in theater at 1057 N. Lincoln St.

At Thursday’s meeting, city officials heard from developers and residents during a public hearing about the planned unit development (PUD).

The 28.6 acres would go from being zoned as a suburban neighborhood to a traditional neighborhood. At a May city council meeting, there were talks of making it a 92-unit single-family dwelling neighborhood. Then at a planning commissions meeting in November, there was talk of increasing the density, resulting in 113 residential units.

The drive-in last operated in 2015. The property is still owned by Chakeres Theatres, according to the Clinton County Auditor’s website, and is listed as “sale pending” by Coldwell Banker Heritage (formerly Bennett Realty).

David Ruck said he believes the city is ready to “accommodate the developers … by rezoning it to smaller lots” and felt it was trying to put too much into a small area. Ruck advised he heard people wanted small lot sizes but couldn’t find the study. He also expressed concern about traffic and parking in the area.

Jamie Knowles expressed his dislike for it and felt it would lower the property value. He also expressed concerns about the water drainage and was worried about how much was coming out of city funds.

“I just think we need to do a lot more studying on what’s going on here,” said Knowles.

The Murphy Theatre receives Ohio History Fund grant for restoration

WILMINGTON (originally published on March 22) — The Murphy Theatre in Wilmington will begin work on project “Restoration and Beautification of The Murphy Theatre,” which will address plaster repair and restoration in the historic, 105-year-old structure.

The work will be done on a section of the ceiling and walls near the rear of the auditorium. The project will also restore the ceiling in the inner lobby and replace a modern door in Charlie’s, the bar and concession area, with a historically accurate match to an existing sister door.

The Murphy Theatre applied for $20,000 and received a grant from the Ohio History Connection’s Ohio History Fund in the amount of $15,705 for this project. A matching amount of $13,400 will be applied to this project and is funded through donations, staff labor hours, and volunteer work on the project.

Henry appointed Clinton County Municipal Court judge

WILMINGTON (originally published on March 25) — David Henry was appointed as Clinton County Municipal Court judge by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this week.

Henry, of Wilmington, will assume office on April 10 and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Michael Daugherty.

Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge from July 2015 until his sudden death in September 2022.

WC’s ‘The Link’ Magazine again earns top national award

WILMINGTON (originally published on March 25) — Wilmington College’s magazine, The LINK, repeated as a Gold Medal award recipient in a national competition of college and university publications.

The Fall ‘22/Winter ‘23 issue earned the highest Collegiate Advertising Award — the Gold Medal — among entries from competing colleges with enrollments between 1,001 and 2,000 students.

In previous submissions to the annual competition, The LINK series of three issues highlighting the College’s sesquicentennial (Fall ‘19/Winter ‘20, Spring/Summer ‘20 and Fall ‘20/Winter ‘21) also garnered the Gold Medal in 2021. This year’s single-issue entry won the external publications category.

The winning issue features on the cover one of the striking photographs, titled “Cosmic Tarantula,” taken of the universe by the James Webb Space Telescope. Alumnus Stephen Holt, class of 1975, is featured in the cover story. The long-time systems engineer with NASA has worked on the Webb Telescope, International Space Station and the Artemis I lunar project.

APRIL

Blanchester man accused of scamming elderly couple

WILMINGTON (originally published April 1)— A Blanchester man has been indicted for allegedly swindling an elderly couple out of more than $50,000.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced in a news release this week that Michael Foster, 44, was indicted on three felony charges “stemming from a scheme that defrauded an elderly couple.”

The Clinton County Common Pleas Court lists Foster as being charged with two counts of alleged theft from a person in a protected class and one count of telecommunications fraud, both third-degree felonies.

According to the release, Foster – through his business, “Five 13 Properties” – accepted a down payment to build a house for an elderly couple but did not perform any work, deliver any materials or refund any money.

“From June 2021 through January 2022, he used text messages to maintain the charade and continue to steal money from the couple,” the release states.

The attorney general’s Economic Crimes Unit, a part of the Consumer Protection Section, investigated the matter and will prosecute the case.

Bates out as WC president

WILMINGTON (originally published April 5)— On Friday night in a news release, the Wilmington College (WC) Board of Trustees announced the departure of Trevor Bates as president of the college, effective immediately. The decision came following contract discussions between Bates’ attorney and the board’s attorney, according to WC Board Chair Richard Sidwell.

On Monday, Sidwell told the News Journal Bates’ three-year contract was terminated with just over a year left.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that Dr. Bates is no longer employed at Wilmington College,” Sidwell said in a news release. “While we understand this decision may be unexpected for some members of our community, it came after much discussion and discernment and is what we believe is in the best future interest of both the College and Dr. Bates.

“We appreciate Dr. Bates’ contributions during his tenure, but have agreed that the College needs a new leader to move forward.”

Sidwell told the News Journal the decision was not what the board had hoped for. He said he wasn’t able to discuss which parts of the contract were in dispute.

Council passes zoning ordinance

WILMINGTON (originally published on April 8) — The long-discussed ordinance approving the preliminary planned unit development (PUD) for North Lincoln Street — where the drive-in theater is located — was approved by the council in a 4-2 vote. Council members Bill Liermann and Nick Eveland voted against it. Council member Bob Osborne was not present at the meeting.

The ordinance will alter the city’s zoning map changing the area to include a PUD overlay on the traditional neighborhood (TN) parcels.

Sheri McIntosh, president of the Clinton County Board of Realtors, spoke on the current real estate landscape in Clinton County and she indicated there was a need for more in the local market.

Some still expressed concerns about the development, mainly due to possible sewer problems and sanitation problems.

‘A milestone for the county’

WILMINGTON (originally published April 15) — The Clinton County Administrative Campus, located at 1850 Davids Drive (the former home of Southern State Community College), will be open for county business soon.

Renovation of the building will house the offices of the Auditor, Recorder, Tax Map, GIS, Human Resources, Board of Commissioners, Treasurer, Coroner, Solid Waste, Emergency Management and the Title Office. The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (license bureau) will also be located at the facility.

According to the board of county commissioners, “This is a milestone for the county and will secure the space needed to serve the public for decades to come.”

The threatening flyer found outside Sugartree Ministries

WILMINGTON (originally published April 15) — A flyer threatening violence was discovered outside Sugartree Ministry Center on Thursday threatening a “purge” toward certain individuals.

“Official notice to all bums/(backpackers) drug addicts and drug dealers and leeches on society,” the flyer states. “You’re not welcome in Clinton County. Find yourself somewhere else to stay and deal your deadly drugs.”

It then states, “or plan on staying the rest of your life. Its open season for the purge to start.”

Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries, told the News Journal he found out about the flyer on social media and asked associates of his at the Ministries about it.

This threat comes after recent discussions about apparent criminal activities associated with homeless and vagrant individuals in the area. Sugartree Ministries has been criticized by certain locals who believe they are enabling bad behavior.

Local art professor set to retire from WC

WILMINGTON (originally published on April 15)— After 38 years, a local art professor will be putting away his brushes.

Hal Shunk, a professor of art at Wilmington College, will be retiring from his position at the end of this school year. The longtime educator told the News Journal he had reached retirement age and thought this would be the best time to leave.

During his time at Wilmington College, he taught a variety of art classes. These included art history, design, painting and drawing, printmaking, and photography.

“It was a challenge but it was one I was open to,” he said. “In fact, some of my favorite classes are now my art history and design classes.”

What he loved about those classes was the variety of students he taught. He said everyone was there for a different reason. Whether it was an agriculture student there to hear about those that painted horses, or the psychology students there for the surrealist painters.

Looking back he recalled almost nothing but good memories about his tenure.

“It’s pretty much been a blessing. I’ve had some really great students in the past. It’s a real community of people that care a lot about each other,” he said.

2 arrested for allegedly disrupting council meeting

WILMINGTON (originally published on April 22) — Two were arrested for allegedly disrupting the Wilmington City Council meeting Thursday night.

Darrell Petrey, 42, of Clarksville, and Tony Thomas, 52, of Wilmington, were arrested by police and charged with disrupting a lawful meeting, a misdemeanor offense.

The arrests came during the public comment section when the two subjects were heard making comments directed at Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth. Among the comments made included claims that Stanforth owed “$1,500 in school taxes” and that he “aided in the whitewash murder of two Clinton County residents.”

East Clinton renovation well underway

SABINA (originally published on April 29) — The East Clinton Local School District is in the midst of a $36.4 million construction and renovation project, funded in part by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

The East Clinton School District has been actively investing in the education of its students through the construction of new facilities, according to officials. In January 2022, a brand new middle school construction project commenced, followed by the start of a new addition to the high school in January 2023.

The project includes both elementary buildings, the new middle school and the current high school building.

East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee said, “The original portion of the middle school, built in 1905, it had seen over 100 years of service. Besides the wear of the years on the building, one of the main things that pushed us to look into a new building was the lack of ease of accessibility. We have several students in the district that would be hindered with the many stairs in the building.”