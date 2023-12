Clinton-Massie High School recently recognized the Students of the Month for December.

These accomplished students have showcased exceptional dedication and achievements, according to school officials. The district commends them for their outstanding efforts.

Freshmen: Kara Franklin and Colton Hodges

Sophomores: Olivia Carpenter and Nolan Phipps

Juniors: Emma Redman and Caleb Grubbs

Seniors: Emma Fouch and Jacob Ryan