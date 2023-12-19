The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8:

• Katelynn Parker, 29, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 270 days in jail (180 days suspended), license suspended from Dec. 6, 2023-May 5, 2024, fined $700, assessed $340 court costs. The ‘control’ offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Parker must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated. An assault charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Ronnie McIntosh, 43, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (165 days suspended), license suspended from Dec. 4, 2023-Dec. 3, 2025, fined $1,675, assessed $170 court costs. McIntosh must take part in reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. The license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges are granted effective May 26, 2024 with interlock. License plates to be impounded. McIntosh must get drug/alcohol treatment. The vehicle was forfeited to the Wilmington Police.

• Gerard Mooney, 43, of Cincinnati, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-high test charge. Mooney must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Bishal Kharel, 28, of West Chester, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Kharel must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge was dismissed.

• Nicholas Haines, 29, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Nov. 16, 2023-Nov. 15-2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Haines must take part in non-reporting probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $350 of the fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges were granted effective December 1. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• Perry Taylor, 32, of Springfield, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs. Taylor must have no contact with the victim and must no commit any further offenses in the county for two years. Ten additional charges were dismissed (fives counts of theft, five counts of trespassing).

• Floyd Sholler, 44, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Sholler must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Zachary Sparks, 25, of Loveland, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Sparks must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and complete 16 hours of community service. Sparks must have no contact with the incident location and pay $90 in restitution.

• Jason Harris, 41, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (21 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Harris must take part in supervised probation.

• Anthony Hodge, 33, of Midland, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (22 days in jail), fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. Hodge must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Ronald Krohn, 50, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Krohn must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Hayley Slaughter, 19, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Travis Lakins, 29, of Germantown, no hunting license, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Lakins.

• Kyle Craft, 21, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing. Sentencing stayed.