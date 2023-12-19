The Wilmington girls and Clinton-Massie boys basketball teams will be playing in the 2nd annual Chad Hodson Classic Presented by RoofX Jan. 6 at Fairfield High School in Leesburg.

The first year Chad Hodson Classic in 2023 was an undeniable success with five games and over $4,000 raised to benefit the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship

The Chad Hodson Classic was started to honor the life and memory of 1998 Fairfield High graduate and former Lions coach Chad Hodson, who passed away in 2019 with lung cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the Classic will be given to the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship which will be annually presented to a Fairfield senior in Hodson’s memory.

The Chad Hodson Classic will feature six basketball games that will take place in Grandle Gymnasium on the campus of Fairfield High School. Games will feature the five Highland County high schools battling teams from across the area. Teams featured in the Classic include storied programs with multiple state tournament appearances.

C103 Radio and GoodGuysRadioTV will be providing all day radio and TV-style livestream broadcasting (103.1 FM and goodguysradiotv.com).

2024 Chad Hodson Classic Presented by RoofX lineup includes:

11 a.m. Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs v. Paint Valley Bearcats

12:45 p.m. Whiteoak Wildcats v. Clinton-Massie Falcons

2:30 p.m. McClain Tigers v. Athens Bulldogs

4:15 p.m. Fairfield Lady Lions v. Wilmington Lady Cane

6 p.m. Hillsboro Indians v. Adena Warriors

7:45 p.m. Fairfield Lions v. Western Pike Indians

Admission is $10 for the day. An expanded concession stand will be available throughout the day and a limited number of t-shirts will be made available for purchase.

Any questions, contact Fairfield athletic director Jimmy Barnett ([email protected]) or Classic director Tony Williams ([email protected]).