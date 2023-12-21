WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CCCVB) and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce invite the public to a night of community celebration on Friday, Jan. 26.

The CCCVB will hold its Annual Meeting, and then the winners of the 2023 Clinton County Community Champions, or “C4” Awards, will be announced in partnership with both organizations. A full list of nominees can be found at the Chamber website, wccchamber.com/c4-awards.

The program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Murphy Theatre, with a ticketed VIP dinner beginning at 5 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. All ticket holders are invited to an after-party celebration following the ceremony, also at the Murphy Theatre.

“All are invited to join us for this celebration of our great community and its local champions. There will be a ‘Masquerade’ theme throughout the evening, so come dressed to impress,” said Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

All nominees and VIP ticket holders will enjoy a VIP reception at the Eagles, featuring live music by “The Copious Notes,” between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dinner by Baker St. Culinary Solutions and an open bar will be provided.

The evening entertainment at the Murphy Theatre kicks off with live music from the Clinton County Community Band, beginning at 6:45 p.m. when the doors open.

At 7:30 p.m., the Annual Meeting program for the CCCVB will take the stage to inform the community of the great things coming up in 2024 and review the investments, revenue, and accomplishments of 2023.

The evening highlight is the fourth-annual “C4” Awards program honoring the businesses, community partners, and citizens who work tirelessly to make Clinton County a wonderful community to live, work, and visit, according to Rogers. All nominees will be present, and winners will be announced in real time during the award ceremony.

Following the ceremony, all guests will be invited to stay for an after-party featuring dancing and a mask contest in the Murphy Theatre lobby and Charlie’s Concession Area & Bar. Island Brothers Productions will be the DJ, and will also host its popular photo booth. Drinks and concessions will be available for purchase in Charlie’s.

“This will be an amazing evening for the whole family to support our community, the historic theatre, and all the local champions who go above and beyond for Clinton County,” said Susan Valentine-Scott, executive director of the CCCVB.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.themurphytheatre.org. Tickets are $10 for general admission to the program and the after-party. VIP tickets are $50 and include dinner, open bar, and entry to the program and after-party at the Murphy Theatre (limited availability).

For more information, visit www.wccchamber.com/c4-awards or call 937-382-1965 (CVB) or 937-382-2737 (Chamber).