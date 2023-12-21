The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.
Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.
For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.
The Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester
- The following violations have been corrected (3.2) (5.1) (4.4).
- A male employee in the kitchen was observed without beard restraints despite having facial hair. It is required that all employees must wear beard restraints.
- A hot water heater has been installed; however, it has not yet been inspected.
- The plumber (Brown Plumbing) is in the process of getting registered and obtaining a permit for inspection.
New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N South St., New Vienna
- Employees in the kitchen were observed not wearing hair restraints.
- There is trash on the floor of the walk-in cooler. All floors must be free from trash.
- The dry storage areas (by offices and back of the store) were found to be unfinished.
- All walls must be smooth and easily cleanable and kept in good repair.
- All trash must be properly disposed of in waste containers.
- The creamer dispenser coder needs re-calibrated.
Tolmar Inc. DBA Subway, 2855 SR 73 S., Wilmington
- The following violations have been corrected (2.4) (5.1) (4.4)(4.5)(6.4)
- Meatballs in the warmer are not dated/timed.
- Walk-in cooler is leaking water into black plastic container on the shelf.
- The front of both reach-in freezers are dirty.
- The floor is chipped in front of the soda boxes.
Subway Restaurant #46274, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina
- Checked temperatures on make-line cooler: The turkey, bologna, turkey and veggie patties were all holding at 41 degree Fahrenheit.
- No one is manager certified in food safety.
- Outside of shakers on make line are dirty, all non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean.
- Reach-in cooler behind make-line has been worked on, unit is running.
- Ranch dressing is 47 degree Fahrenheit, cooler is 47.5 degree Fahrenheit.
- All products need reheated and thermometer put into unit.
- Faucet on three-sink is leaking.
- Re-inspection will be conducted in 30 days.
- If there are any temperature violations or any additional violations, a meeting with environmental health director will be scheduled.
Fresh Pizza’s and Cream, 403 E. Washington St., Sabina
- The facility added a reach-in freezer, meat slicer, and a roaster.
- Salads in deli case must be dated once put in case.
- All foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within seven days.
Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730., Wilmington
- Checked the cheddar cheese in warmer. It reached 158 degree Fahrenheit.
- All previous violations have been corrected.
Taco Bell, 211 W. Main St, Blanchester
- Found two shakers not labeled with common name.
- Observed metal lexans stacked one inside another while wet.
- Found one broken lexan container; must discard when this occurs.
- Water for dishwashing (where soap is mixed through the line) was not reaching 110 degree Fahrenheit for proper dishwashing. Contact chemical provider to adjust.
- All holding/cooking temperatures were within ODH requirements
- Facility and equipment were very clean.
- Slushie machine installed; the manager should be sent the reciprocity paperwork.
Cape May, 175 Cape may drive, Wilmington
- All violations from last inspection were corrected.
- Second kitchen handsink reached 100 degree Fahrenheit.
Eagles Lodge, 141 E Sugartree, Wilmington
- Observed raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. The PIC moved raw egg shells to the bottom shelf.
- Found hot dogs open dated 11/12; must be consumed within seven days of opening.
- No sanitizer test strips found for the ammonia sanitizer. The concentration of sanitizer in third compartment of sink of the sink was between 200- 300 ppm. The inspector left a strip to use until facility orders
- Found chili in crock tub in cooler; PIC stated this was only a carry-in item. If facility begins cooking, cooling and reheating in bulk then license needs to increase to a risk class four.
- No manager food safety certificate found; It needs to be obtained or the manager should take the required class.
- No food thermometer was found. Obtain one to verify food temperatures.
- There was so sign in restroom instructing to wash hands; A sign should be hung for proper hygiene practices.
KFC, 127 E Main St., Wilmington
- Observed employees with mints, food, and drink. Ensure food is consumed and stored away from facility foods.
- The floor (and speed racks) in the chicken cooler is in need of more cleaning.
- Floors near the three-compartment sink are in need of regrouting; ensure current license in displayed.
- Good cold/hot holding temperatures were observed.
- Good procedures for cooling and good datemarking.
- Cleanliness has improved from last inspection.
Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington
- Keep any foods in walk-in cooler protected with saran wrap.
- All violations from previous follow up (3.2) have been corrected, except for lining with cardboard. Please remove the cardboard and use durable plastic trays or sheets.
- Maintain all corrections through next standard inspection.
Fiesta Vera Cruz, 37 W Locust St., Wilmington
- Found cheese in make- at area at 45-46 degree Fahrenheit and in drawer cooler at 47 degree Fahrenheit.
- It is recommended that the facility, when shredding their own blocks of cheese, use smaller working amounts during. shredding and place the cheese in a container to facilitate better cooling.
- Salsa in bucket was at 45 degree Fahrenheit; it is advised to use freezer and smaller amounts to cool to 41 degree Fahrenheit.
- Please implement training to correct these processes for better cooling practices and subsequent holding temperatures.
Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers #2, 50 Roberts Rd., Wilmington
- In the walk-in cooler, savory butter, honey butter, and chopped eggs were not dated.
- Employees were not wearing hair restraints/ beard restraints. It is essential for all employees to wear appropriate restraints to maintain food safety standards.
- All foods must be properly dated for use within seven days.
Ralph’s American Grill, 123 Gano Rd., Wilmington
- All previous violations have been corrected.
Denver Elementary, 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington
- The facility has a new cooler, new warmer and Turbo Air- pro 26 It was observed that the unit stays in defrost mode for one hour then turbo colling button must be pressed to cool unit down.
- The Ranch Dressing was measured at 41 degree Fahrenheit.
- The Delfield Specification line (heated) reached 183 degree Fahrenheit.
- In the first cooler, only milk is stored, while in the second cooler, milk and oranges stored.
- Maintenance reported the need for a new pad for the walk-in cooler.
- It is important to note that the new cooler must be inspected prior to use.
Autumn Years, 580 E. Washington St., Sabina
- PIC does not have manager food safety training, but is in the process of taking the class required.
- Open pop tab colds in the kitchen. It is recommended to store them in cups with lids and straws to help prevent contamination.
- An open ham was found undated, and open bologna dated open for 11/23 (past discard date of 11/29). The PIC dated the ham, which was opened yesterday, and discarded bologna.
- Carrots were observed taken directly from the hot bar to a closed container in the double-door reach-in cooler. It is advised to cool foods quickly, utilizing an ice bath or freezer. The PIC placed an open container of carrots in an ice bath.
- Ensure delivery person (milk) writes temperature of delivered milk on invoice to ensure safety and quality of products.
22 Market, 5205 St Route 22, Wilmington
- Violations corrected (3.4, 3.2).
- Datemark corrected during inspection.
- Equipment is approved.
- The restrooms are open for patrons, system pumped.
- No apples offered; place sign stating that consumer must wash to avoid violation.
The Elks Lodge #797, 2541 St Route 22, Wilmington
- Previous violations 3.4, 7, 45, 3.2, 4.8, 6.4 all corrected.
- Continued cleaning is needed of the floors beneath of equipment and the sides of equipment.
- Ensure beard covers are used when handling clean equipment, prepping, or handling food.
Papsy’s Place Frozen Yogurt, 115 W. Main St., Wilmington
- Everything looks good.
Little Caesars, 1334 Rombach Ave, Wilmington
- No manager food safety certificate found; obtain or email.
- Unlabeled squeeze bottles found.
- Make table uses ice to keep food cold; repair to table holds 41 degree Fahrenheit as designed.
- More cleaning needed of the grey plastic.
- Leaks observed in the three compartment sink (plumper will be out this week).
- Corner need baseboard needs repaired in dough room near exit door.
- All critical violations were corrected this inspection.
- Good handwashing observed this inspection.
NND Investments DBA Skyline Chili, 1005 Cherry St., Blanchester
- There is no procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. It is required to have procedures posted in the facility for cleaning up bodily fluids. The inspector left handouts for reference.
- Some gnats were observed around the mop sink, and it is emphasized that all facilities must be free from insects/pests. The facility is advised to contact pest control about the issue.
- Servers and kitchen staff are required to wear hair restraints. Employee with ponytails need to wear a hairnet or a hat visor.
- The facility had gloves and temperature logs available.
- The manager certificate from ServSafe available.
McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 N, Wilmington
- Everything looks good at the facility, no violations.
- Date marking used on all necessary products.
- Written procedures available for time holding.
- Test strips are available for sanitizer.
Wilmington Nursing and Rehab center, 75 Hale St., Wilmington
- The following violations have been corrected (5.1, 3.4, 4.1, 6.4, 4.4, 4.1, 4.5, 6.1, 6.4).
- The refrigerator in the kitchen has been replaced with the Arctic Air Cooler.
- The garbage disposal has not been installed yet.
- Wall behind milk cooler and the ice machine in the kitchen in unfinished.
- The floor throughout kitchen is dirty.
- All floors, walls, and ceilings must be smooth, easily cleanable, kept in good repair and clean.