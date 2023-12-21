The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

The Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester

The following violations have been corrected (3.2) (5.1) (4.4).

A male employee in the kitchen was observed without beard restraints despite having facial hair. It is required that all employees must wear beard restraints.

A hot water heater has been installed; however, it has not yet been inspected.

The plumber (Brown Plumbing) is in the process of getting registered and obtaining a permit for inspection.

New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N South St., New Vienna

Employees in the kitchen were observed not wearing hair restraints.

There is trash on the floor of the walk-in cooler. All floors must be free from trash.

The dry storage areas (by offices and back of the store) were found to be unfinished.

All walls must be smooth and easily cleanable and kept in good repair.

All trash must be properly disposed of in waste containers.

The creamer dispenser coder needs re-calibrated.

Tolmar Inc. DBA Subway, 2855 SR 73 S., Wilmington

The following violations have been corrected (2.4) (5.1) (4.4)(4.5)(6.4)

Meatballs in the warmer are not dated/timed.

Walk-in cooler is leaking water into black plastic container on the shelf.

The front of both reach-in freezers are dirty.

The floor is chipped in front of the soda boxes.

Subway Restaurant #46274, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina

Checked temperatures on make-line cooler: The turkey, bologna, turkey and veggie patties were all holding at 41 degree Fahrenheit.

No one is manager certified in food safety.

Outside of shakers on make line are dirty, all non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean.

Reach-in cooler behind make-line has been worked on, unit is running.

Ranch dressing is 47 degree Fahrenheit, cooler is 47.5 degree Fahrenheit.

All products need reheated and thermometer put into unit.

Faucet on three-sink is leaking.

Re-inspection will be conducted in 30 days.

If there are any temperature violations or any additional violations, a meeting with environmental health director will be scheduled.

Fresh Pizza’s and Cream, 403 E. Washington St., Sabina

The facility added a reach-in freezer, meat slicer, and a roaster.

Salads in deli case must be dated once put in case.

All foods must be properly labeled and dated for use within seven days.

Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730., Wilmington

Checked the cheddar cheese in warmer. It reached 158 degree Fahrenheit.

All previous violations have been corrected.

Taco Bell, 211 W. Main St, Blanchester

Found two shakers not labeled with common name.

Observed metal lexans stacked one inside another while wet.

Found one broken lexan container; must discard when this occurs.

Water for dishwashing (where soap is mixed through the line) was not reaching 110 degree Fahrenheit for proper dishwashing. Contact chemical provider to adjust.

All holding/cooking temperatures were within ODH requirements

Facility and equipment were very clean.

Slushie machine installed; the manager should be sent the reciprocity paperwork.

Cape May, 175 Cape may drive, Wilmington

All violations from last inspection were corrected.

Second kitchen handsink reached 100 degree Fahrenheit.

Eagles Lodge, 141 E Sugartree, Wilmington

Observed raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. The PIC moved raw egg shells to the bottom shelf.

Found hot dogs open dated 11/12; must be consumed within seven days of opening.

No sanitizer test strips found for the ammonia sanitizer. The concentration of sanitizer in third compartment of sink of the sink was between 200- 300 ppm. The inspector left a strip to use until facility orders

Found chili in crock tub in cooler; PIC stated this was only a carry-in item. If facility begins cooking, cooling and reheating in bulk then license needs to increase to a risk class four.

No manager food safety certificate found; It needs to be obtained or the manager should take the required class.

No food thermometer was found. Obtain one to verify food temperatures.

There was so sign in restroom instructing to wash hands; A sign should be hung for proper hygiene practices.

KFC, 127 E Main St., Wilmington

Observed employees with mints, food, and drink. Ensure food is consumed and stored away from facility foods.

The floor (and speed racks) in the chicken cooler is in need of more cleaning.

Floors near the three-compartment sink are in need of regrouting; ensure current license in displayed.

Good cold/hot holding temperatures were observed.

Good procedures for cooling and good datemarking.

Cleanliness has improved from last inspection.

Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Keep any foods in walk-in cooler protected with saran wrap.

All violations from previous follow up (3.2) have been corrected, except for lining with cardboard. Please remove the cardboard and use durable plastic trays or sheets.

Maintain all corrections through next standard inspection.

Fiesta Vera Cruz, 37 W Locust St., Wilmington

Found cheese in make- at area at 45-46 degree Fahrenheit and in drawer cooler at 47 degree Fahrenheit.

It is recommended that the facility, when shredding their own blocks of cheese, use smaller working amounts during. shredding and place the cheese in a container to facilitate better cooling.

Salsa in bucket was at 45 degree Fahrenheit; it is advised to use freezer and smaller amounts to cool to 41 degree Fahrenheit.

Please implement training to correct these processes for better cooling practices and subsequent holding temperatures.

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers #2, 50 Roberts Rd., Wilmington

In the walk-in cooler, savory butter, honey butter, and chopped eggs were not dated.

Employees were not wearing hair restraints/ beard restraints. It is essential for all employees to wear appropriate restraints to maintain food safety standards.

All foods must be properly dated for use within seven days.

Ralph’s American Grill, 123 Gano Rd., Wilmington

All previous violations have been corrected.

Denver Elementary, 291 Lorish Ave., Wilmington

The facility has a new cooler, new warmer and Turbo Air- pro 26 It was observed that the unit stays in defrost mode for one hour then turbo colling button must be pressed to cool unit down.

The Ranch Dressing was measured at 41 degree Fahrenheit.

The Delfield Specification line (heated) reached 183 degree Fahrenheit.

In the first cooler, only milk is stored, while in the second cooler, milk and oranges stored.

Maintenance reported the need for a new pad for the walk-in cooler.

It is important to note that the new cooler must be inspected prior to use.

Autumn Years, 580 E. Washington St., Sabina

PIC does not have manager food safety training, but is in the process of taking the class required.

Open pop tab colds in the kitchen. It is recommended to store them in cups with lids and straws to help prevent contamination.

An open ham was found undated, and open bologna dated open for 11/23 (past discard date of 11/29). The PIC dated the ham, which was opened yesterday, and discarded bologna.

Carrots were observed taken directly from the hot bar to a closed container in the double-door reach-in cooler. It is advised to cool foods quickly, utilizing an ice bath or freezer. The PIC placed an open container of carrots in an ice bath.

Ensure delivery person (milk) writes temperature of delivered milk on invoice to ensure safety and quality of products.

22 Market, 5205 St Route 22, Wilmington

Violations corrected (3.4, 3.2).

Datemark corrected during inspection.

Equipment is approved.

The restrooms are open for patrons, system pumped.

No apples offered; place sign stating that consumer must wash to avoid violation.

The Elks Lodge #797, 2541 St Route 22, Wilmington

Previous violations 3.4, 7, 45, 3.2, 4.8, 6.4 all corrected.

Continued cleaning is needed of the floors beneath of equipment and the sides of equipment.

Ensure beard covers are used when handling clean equipment, prepping, or handling food.

Papsy’s Place Frozen Yogurt, 115 W. Main St., Wilmington

Everything looks good.

Little Caesars, 1334 Rombach Ave, Wilmington

No manager food safety certificate found; obtain or email.

Unlabeled squeeze bottles found.

Make table uses ice to keep food cold; repair to table holds 41 degree Fahrenheit as designed.

More cleaning needed of the grey plastic.

Leaks observed in the three compartment sink (plumper will be out this week).

Corner need baseboard needs repaired in dough room near exit door.

All critical violations were corrected this inspection.

Good handwashing observed this inspection.

NND Investments DBA Skyline Chili, 1005 Cherry St., Blanchester

There is no procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. It is required to have procedures posted in the facility for cleaning up bodily fluids. The inspector left handouts for reference.

Some gnats were observed around the mop sink, and it is emphasized that all facilities must be free from insects/pests. The facility is advised to contact pest control about the issue.

Servers and kitchen staff are required to wear hair restraints. Employee with ponytails need to wear a hairnet or a hat visor.

The facility had gloves and temperature logs available.

The manager certificate from ServSafe available.

McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 N, Wilmington

Everything looks good at the facility, no violations.

Date marking used on all necessary products.

Written procedures available for time holding.

Test strips are available for sanitizer.

Wilmington Nursing and Rehab center, 75 Hale St., Wilmington

The following violations have been corrected (5.1, 3.4, 4.1, 6.4, 4.4, 4.1, 4.5, 6.1, 6.4).

The refrigerator in the kitchen has been replaced with the Arctic Air Cooler.

The garbage disposal has not been installed yet.

Wall behind milk cooler and the ice machine in the kitchen in unfinished.

The floor throughout kitchen is dirty.

All floors, walls, and ceilings must be smooth, easily cleanable, kept in good repair and clean.