The following are local public meeting dates and information:

Board of Elections to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a meeting on Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. for the purpose of official certification of the March 19, 2024 primary election, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex building at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Washington Twp. Trustees to hold year-end meeting

The Washington Township Trustees will hold a year-end meeting on Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. for the purpose of approving minutes, paying bills, submitting work order for brush cutting and closing the accounting books for 2023. The meeting location is at the township hall in Cuba.

Clark Twp. Trustees to hold year-end meeting

The Clark Township Board of Trustees will hold their annual year-end meeting on Friday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. in the township building.

Jefferson Twp. to hold year-end meeting

Jefferson Township will be holding a special year-end meeting on Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the township hall, located at 13505 US 68 South, Midland.

Green Twp. to hold year-end meeting

Green Township will hold its year-end meeting on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. at the township building in New Vienna.

Clinton SWCD sets 2024 meeting schedule

The following is the 2024 regular meeting schedule for the Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District’s monthly meetings. Each meeting is held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. at the Clinton Soil & Water Conservation District’s Office. Occasionally, a conflict may arise with a meeting date or time. Clinton SWCD recommends calling the office to confirm when you plan to attend.

Washington Twp. Trustees to hold re-organizational meeting

Washington Township Trustees will hold a meeting to reorganize on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be at the Washington Township Hall in Cuba.

WCS Board of Education to hold organizational meeting

The organizational meeting of the Board of Education of Wilmington City Schools will be held at the Board of Education Offices at 341 S. Nelson Ave. on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7:15 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.

Board of DD to hold organizational meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting on Jan. 16 at 12 p.m. in the administrative conference room at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 in Building D. The board will meet for its regular January meeting immediately afterward.