SABINA — East Clinton Elementary students of the month were recently announced:
Preschool:
– Hollis Limon
– Olivia Smith
– Luca Hull
– Mivah Minge
Kindergarten:
– Sloane Fox
– Joel Brown
– Nolan Cox
– Sophie Urbanowicz
First Grade:
– Adelyn Irwin
– Kolton Cox
– Paisley Pinkerton
– JayJay Seba-Mixtega
Second Grade:
– Gwen Oostdijck
– Gwen Smith
– Jemma Ellis
– Ashton Bryant
Third Grade:
– Emma Fisher
– Sophie Wilson
– Jeremy Ralston
– Hadlee Singer
Fourth Grade
-Connor Hoak
-CJ Bowmen
-Patrick Daggett
Fifth Grade
-Adam Pitzer
-Jaxson Barber
-Ethan DeVault
-Wyatt Kimball