SABINA — East Clinton Elementary students of the month were recently announced:

Preschool:

– Hollis Limon

– Olivia Smith

– Luca Hull

– Mivah Minge

Kindergarten:

– Sloane Fox

– Joel Brown

– Nolan Cox

– Sophie Urbanowicz

First Grade:

– Adelyn Irwin

– Kolton Cox

– Paisley Pinkerton

– JayJay Seba-Mixtega

Second Grade:

– Gwen Oostdijck

– Gwen Smith

– Jemma Ellis

– Ashton Bryant

Third Grade:

– Emma Fisher

– Sophie Wilson

– Jeremy Ralston

– Hadlee Singer

Fourth Grade

-Connor Hoak

-CJ Bowmen

-Patrick Daggett

Fifth Grade

-Adam Pitzer

-Jaxson Barber

-Ethan DeVault

-Wyatt Kimball