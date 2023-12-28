Merchants National Bank (MNB) announced Thursday that Denise Fauber, current MNB chief operating officer, was added to MNB’s Board of Directors.

Beginning her banking career over 26 years ago, and joining MNB in October 2016, Fauber is a well-respected executive with proven management and leadership skills, according to a MNB news release. Born and raised in Highland County, Fauber is rooted in the community and has an in-depth understanding of the bank’s core values and culture.

She said she is committed to carrying on MNB’s long-standing REAL Community Bank reputation, maintaining satisfactory regulatory ratings, profitability, and shareholder value.

“The bank’s guiding philosophy is simple and consistent: We are a family of independent minds making local decisions, which keeps us very close to the customers we serve. In an extremely competitive environment, this fact really makes the difference,” the release states.

“Denise’s appointment is both timely and well deserved. MNB continues to grow and expand our services to our local communities and adding another key board member with a commitment to being a Real Community Bank is important to both our culture and operating excellence,” said Paul W. Pence, Jr., chairman and president of Merchants National Bank.

With $1.2B in assets and a growing network of locations, services, and technology to enable seamless banking for both retail and commercial customers, the bank delivers a sustainable approach to the local markets served and in support of the hardworking staff that comprise the heart and soul of the organization, according to the release.

About Merchants National Bank

Established in 1879, Merchants National Bank is an independent institution built upon a foundation of financial strength and customer service to be a Real Community Bank.

Merchants National Bank has 17 convenient local offices in Athens, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Washington Court House, London, Mt. Orab, Springfield, Batavia, Georgetown, Marysville, Wilmington, and Logan. Supported by ATMs at 15 locations, each office is individually and locally managed.

