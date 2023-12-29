I woke up this morning early – much earlier than usual since I had to take our son to the bus station so he could catch a shuttle bus to the airport. He has been visiting us for a week and we have had a beautiful time together. On the way back from the shuttle pick-up station, I was returning home and enjoying very pleasant thoughts about his visit with us when I was suddenly crashed into from behind by a car that was obviously speeding much faster than I was.

The accident was not my fault, and thankfully no one, not even the driver of the other car, was injured, but that experience this morning has awakened me to the reality of what life is all about, even in this season of Advent, or now, post-Advent.

When I reflect on the Advent season and the Christmas story, one of my favorite things to do is to choose a portion of the Scriptures and reflect on how that section of the Bible portrays the Christmas story. For example, today, let’s look at one chapter of the New Testament not usually associated with the Christmas story. Let’s look at Romans. Chapter 8.

From Romans 8, we see that this Christmas (and every Christmas, for that matter) should be…

1. A no-condemnation Christmas, Romans 8:1 – “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” Do you know that God is not angry with you? (Check out Psalm 103:13-14!) He is a good shepherd. So the next time you get caught in a sin, rather than look for a lightning bolt, look for his grace. You are the apple of God’s eye. He took the hurt for you. If God does not condemn you, why do you condemn yourself?

2. A no-fear Christmas. Romans 8:15 “For you did not receive a spirit that makes you a slave again to fear, but you received the Spirit of sonship.” Fear enslaves us, chaining us to our past, and all the mistakes we’ve made. Christmas has always been about releasing us from our fear. Luke 2:10 – “I bring you…joy.” Did you catch that? Joy isn’t found. Joy is brought. Joy is not created from within but sent from above.

3. A full-of-hope Christmas. Christmas is often a season of wishes. Wishes are what I want to happen. Isa 49:23. Rom 8:25. Hope allows you to wait patiently. This world is a broken place. I know I have hope in Christ. Ps 34:18. If you have lost hope, start by telling God that you have. He knows anyway, and simply wants you to admit it and ask Him for hope! He will give it to you!

4. A God-is-working Xmas. Romans 8:28. What’s good about my problems? Or what’s good through my problems? In all things, not just some “for the good,” the greatest good of my growth. Greatest good of others putting their faith in Christ. Of those who love him. We know. Romans 8:32. Do you have the gift of knowing?

5. A God-is-with-me Christmas. Rom 8:38,39. But we are guaranteed victory, ultimate victory over all these things listed here this Christmas. I know that many of us have been separated from the celebrations and traditions with family that we normally would have enjoyed. It is so easy and tempting to dwell on that separation and feel sad or angry, but may I encourage you to remember this truth: Nothing can separate you from the God who is with you. That’s what Christmas is all about! In fact, in Matt 1:23, we are given one of the names for the Christ child. It is Immanuel, which means “God is with you.”

Even though the day is past, and even though my automobile will probably not ever be the same, won’t you, with me, enjoy a Romans 8 Christmas this year?

God bless…

