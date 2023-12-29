WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Judge John “Tim” Rudduck of the Clinton County Common Pleas Court administered the oath of office to Wilmington Mayor-Elect Patrick Haley at the Clinton County Senior Center.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Mike DeWine and other esteemed guests. Haley will officially assume the office of mayor on Monday, Jan. 1.

In his acceptance speech, Haley expressed his gratitude to all who have supported him throughout his journey.

“I am humbled and deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new role and am conscious of the trust the citizens have placed in me. I do not take this lightly,” Haley said.

Haley thanked the voters and supporters for their faith in his abilities and promised to strive every day to live up to their expectations.

“You believed in my vision, you trusted me with your votes, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” he added.

Haley defeated incumbent mayor John Stanforth in the May Republican primary election.

The newly-elected mayor shared his priorities for the city of Wilmington, which he said are founded on the issues raised by the citizens over the past year. Haley unveiled a new measure aimed at enhancing safety and security within the city. From Jan. 1, a zero-tolerance policy for crime will be implemented, he said, backed by the full force of the local police department.

“This action underscores our unwavering commitment to preserving peace, safety, and the rule of law within our city. Any criminal activity, regardless of its nature or scale, will be met with immediate and decisive legal action,” Haley said.

Haley said he’s also committed to revamping the city’s transit system to make it more efficient, quick, and user-friendly. The administration will work closely with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to ensure the city is in full compliance with their expectations and goals.

Improving the traffic flow on Rombach Avenue is also high on Haley’s agenda, with plans to simplify turn lanes and traffic lights. He pledged to collaborate with the relevant authorities to enhance the flow of traffic in this area.

As Haley steps into his new role, he acknowledged the challenges ahead. “Wilmington is a wonderful town, but like many towns across the country, there are challenges we must face, and we will face those challenges head on.”