LEBANON — With a solid performance in all aspects, Wilmington defeated Talawanda 45-33 Friday night in the consolation game of the VEGA Holiday Classic at LHS.

Jayceon Kibler led the Hurricane with 16 points off the bench. Malachi Cumberland powered his way to 11 points. Mikey Brown had 10 points.

Wilmington (2-7) ended a four-game losing streak with the win.

Talawanda (0-10) was led by Cale Leitch who scored six of his team-best 10 points in the middle of the first period.

The Hurricane was good all the way around in this one, except for a few shaky possessions on offense late in the game. WHS had six turnovers for the game, but none in either the first or third quarters.

One part of the game that was not good was free throw shooting, where Wilmington was just 5 for 14.

Led by Cumberland’s 9 rebounds, WHS held a 33-21 advantage on the boards.

The Braves committed 10 turnovers against the Hurricane defense but made just 12 of 33 from the field.

Wilmington led 6-0 then Talawanda took an 8-6 lead with 76 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Kibler, on one of Brown’s five assists, hit a three late in the first to give WHS a 9-8 advantage. That lead grew to 12-8 on a Brown three. Jonathan Custis drew a charge to help Wilmington turn back Talawanda midway through the second. Another Brown long-range basket put WHS up 19-15 but the Braves scored the final four and tied the game at the half 19-19.

In the third, Wilmington surged on top. Cumberland had 5 points early then Kibler found his stroke, draining a pair of 3s and WHS was on top 36-26 with 2:36 to play in the third.

Julius Jackson had an offensive rebound and a block on defense. Kibler made a third 3 in the third with 10 seconds to go and WHS had its biggest lead 40-26.

The WHS defense bailed out the offense in the fourth. There was a few ill-advised shots and shaky ball-handling by the Hurricane but Talawanda was never able to get in a rhythm because of the WHS defense.

SUMMARY

Dec 29, 2023

VEGA Holiday Classic

@Lebanon High School

Wilmington 45, Talawanda 33

W^9^10^21^5^^45

T^8^11^7^7^^33

(33) TALAWANDA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kolb 0-0-2-2 Lippmann 0-0-0-0 James 4-1-0-9 Price 1-0-1-3 Leitch 3-2-2-10 Pulaski 1-1-0-3 Douglas 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 12-4-5-33

(45) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 4-2-0-10 Jackson 2-0-0-4 Fickert 0-0-0-0 Cumberland 4-0-3-11 Massie 1-0-0-2 Platt 0-0-0-0 Kibler 5-4-2-16 Rickman 0-0-0-0 Custis 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 17-6-5-45

FIELD GOALS: TAL (12-33); WIL (17-43)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: TAL (4-12); WIL (6-18)

FREE THROWS: TAL (5-8); WIL (5-14)

REBOUNDS: TAL-21 (Price 5 Douglas 4); WIL-33 (Cumberland 9 Fickert 4 Brown 4 Jackson 3 Massie 3 Rickman 2 Custis 1 Kibler 1)

ASSISTS: TAL-4 (Price 2); WIL-8 (Brown 5 Massie 2 Rickman 1)

STEALS: TAL-1; WIL-6 (Kibler 2 Massie 1 Fickert 1 Jackson 1 Brown 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: TAL-2; WIL-3 (Jackson 1 Fickert 1 Cumberland 1)

TURNOVERS: TAL-10; WIL-6