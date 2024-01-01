VANDALIA — Wilmington had three top-seven finishers Saturday at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament here at Butler High School.

Alonzo Woody at 106 and Paul McKnight at 215 were sixth while Josiah Puller at 126 finished seventh.

Wilmington head coach Kelly Tolliver was impressed with his top trio.

“Woody really started putting some things together and was much more aggressive on takedowns,” said Tolliver. “He’s been developing some other technique and got a chance to showcase it.”

McKnight continues to improve both on and off the mat.

”Paul wrestled some really good matches at this tournament,” said Tolliver. “He is becoming more proficient each week and is on a good path right now. He’s really been developing as one of the team leaders.”

Puller was in a deep, loaded weight classes, Tolliver said, with many returning state placers and qualifiers.

”Puller came into one of the toughest weight classes at the tournament,” said Tolliver. “He came out firing on all cylinders scoring the first two takedowns against Demarco from Graham at 126 pounds, but was eventually beaten by fall. He answered with a fury of four pins and a major decision in the next five matches as he battled through the consolation bracket. Josiah had another battle with Demarco in the conso quarters. This time keeping it closer. In the seventh place match Josiah pinned his opponent in 36 seconds.”

SUMMARY

Dec 27-28

Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament

@Butler High School

Matthias Brausch was pinned by McKune (M); was dec by Carpenter (BL) 4-2

Caydn Denniston was pinned by Price (Tipp) 3:30; was dec by Merriman (WLS) 12-6

Paul McKnight tech fall Graham (SK) 17-1; pined Hauf (Spr) 1:00; was dec by Hyden (WV) 13-4; pinned Wecker (BW) 2:14; dec Keilholz (Mbg) 4-1; was pined by Burcher (IV) 4:37; was dec by Hoke (Gra) 6-3. Finished sixth

Josiah Puller pinned Slife (TC) 0:37; was pinned by DeMarco (Gra) 4:47; pinned Weaver (Ver) 1:23; pinned Clark (X) 1:38; pinned Benner (GC) 4:24; pinned Dutton (DH) 4:11; dec Mayfield (MU) 12-4; was dec by DeMarco (Gra) 9-4. Finished seventh.

Brylin Ruddle was pinned by Jenkins (ZT) 5:04; was pined by Gonzales (HHW) 0:54

Darius Stewart was pinned by Ridenour (Wap) 3:08; was pined by DH (CF) 5:26; pinned Hackney (GC) 1:32; dec Kirkpatrick (Troy) 11-7

Alonzo Woody dec Buck (BL) 7-3; was dec by Matz (Buf) 10-2; dec Doggett (Tec) 10-3; pinned Humphrey (N) 2:29; pinned Molina (CF) 2:45; was dec by Taylor (Leg) 7-5; was pinned gy Enwa (GC) 2:21. Finished sixth