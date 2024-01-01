GREENFIELD — Mia Skinner and Grace Keith won titles and Wilmington finished second as a team Sunday at the Roman Family Healthcare Classic wrestling tournament at McClain High School.

Washington won the tournament team title.

“We knew it was an uphill battle with them in the field,” said WHS head coach Scott Eastes. “They are very well-coached and have some very experienced young ladies on their team. They have built a very good program there and helped pave the way for us. We are grateful for their coaches and the collaboration. Their staff and wrestlers are always there with an encouraging word. They have made us better in the process and have set a standard that we will continue to work towards as we progress through this season and beyond.”

Wilmington’s Sam Vaughn was third while Gabby Peters and Ava Parris were both fourth. Larkyn Groves placed fifth and Kennedy Goings placed sixth.

“I was extremely happy with the way we wrestled,” Eastes said. “All of the girls fought hard and worked the technique that we’ve been going over in practice. Mia and Grace both performed to the level that we’ve come to expect from them.”

Skinner won the 105-pound championship while Keith was the 235-pound winner.

Eastes said Vaughn “was very impressive all day. She continues to improve every time she gets on the mat.”

Peters took home the fourth-place medal. “This one was particularly satisfying, because Gabby works her tail off every day in practice and doesn’t let anything get her down. She has trusted in our process and just keeps grinding. She’s a very determined young lady,” Eastes said.

Groves “competed in a loaded bracket and showed flashes of her natural ability that we see every day in practice. She is going to win a lot of matches for the team when she learns to trust herself. She pinned her opponent from Hamilton in the last round to secure our spot in second place,” said Eastes.

Said Eastes, “We finally got to see Kennedy Goings in action as well. She has been battling some injuries and illness, but we know she is going to be a very special wrestler for us. She wrestled very tough today and pinned two of her opponents picking up crucial points for the team.”

Overall, Eastes is excited with the direction of his team and girls wrestling in general as the calendar turns to a new year.

“We are very excited about the growth we are seeing,” he said. “I’m proud of the girls for being able to block out the naysayers as we continue to develop. We have put them up against some of the best wrestlers in the state. We’ve intentionally brought them along steadily in order to develop good habits. It’s a process that has served our staff well over the past several years. We understand early season is for learning and we will be very competitive when it counts in February and March.

“Wilmington is a great place for wrestling. There is a family culture in our wrestling room that is unmatched. Our men’s coaches are invested in our success as well as the middle school coaches. Everyone is willing to lend a hand and show technique and encourage the girls. It was nice to have the support of our men’s head coach Kelly Tolliver at the tournament today. I know it means a lot to the girls to have all of the support.”