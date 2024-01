GREENFIELD — East Clinton had a pair of runnerup finishes Saturday at the Southern Hills Community Bank Invitational at McClain High School.

Astros Chris Rider at 138 pounds and Curtis Singleton at 144 pounds both finished second in their weight classes.

“We had a good day with everyone wrestling hard, getting many matches and picking up some wins,” East Clinton head coach Doug Stehlin said.

138: Christopher Rider was pinned by Wilson (LE) 3:56; dec Wagner (LE) 4-3; pinned Blazer (PV) 0:34; pinned Lucas (H) 1:12

144: Brody Looper dec Varney (H) 17-7; was pinned by Ratliff (LE) 0:19; was pinned by Nealy (LE) 1:21

144: Curtis Singleton pinned Nealy (LE) 1:01; pinned Guyen (A) 1:43; pinned Riviera (WCH) 4:51; pinned Looper (E) 1:19; was dec Ratliff (LE) 14-9

150: Avery Hughes was pinned by Ratliff (LE) 3:49; was pinned by Burns (H) 3:01; dec Gibbs (WCH) 8-3; pinned Ratliff (LE) 2:24

165: Hudson Singer was pinned by Hamlin (PV) 1:34; pinned Starks (H) 1:38; pinned Smith (GM) 2:42; was pinned by Vires (WCH) 0:50; was pinned by McNeal (Hu) 2:45

285: Owen Roberts pinned Burgett (Hu) 0:19; dec McGraw (MT) 8-3; was pinned by Lawson (H) 1:25; pinned Burns (WCH) 3:51; pinned Boggess (LE) 2:09