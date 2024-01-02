WILMINGTON — The community is invited to experience the beauty of winter on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Cowan Lake State Park’s fifth-annual Winter Hike.

Beginning at 10 a.m., embark on one- and three-mile naturalist-guided hikes from the Campground Commissary, led by naturalist Caden Sauerbrey. Sauerbrey will share insights into the beauty of the natural surroundings along the way.

Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park president, Wade Hall, recommends dressing warmly and bringing your hiking poles for a scenic winter adventure.

After working up an appetite exploring the park’s winter wonders, head back to the commissary for a meal. Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park will be serving up a delicious spread, featuring bean soup, cornbread, beverages, and homemade sweet treats.

Donations to the organization are also welcomed.

At 2 p.m., head to the Environmental Education Center for an engaging presentation by Native American ODNR Naturalist Talon Silverhorn, uncovering the rich history of the Shawnee people.

Hall said, “Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to learn more about the area’s history and enjoy a beautiful winter hike!”

For the latest information and updates, visit the Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park on Facebook. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/friendscaringforcowanlake/ to stay connected with upcoming events.