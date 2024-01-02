WILMINGTON — An overturned semi-truck on State Route 73 Tuesday resulted in a road closure and minor injuries.

Sgt. J.J. Grillot of the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post told the News Journal the crash occurred at approximately 11:14 a.m. The crash took place on State Route (SR) 73 between Mitchell and Hale roads. The semi-truck was operated by Janet Ward, 61, Grillot said.

“She was traveling west on SR 73 when she drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and drove off the left side of the roadway striking a tree,” said Grillot. “She then went off the right side of the road again where she jackknifed and struck a guardrail and more trees.”

He went on to say Ward claimed minor injuries but was not transported from the scene.

State Route 73 was closed for investigation and cleanup, Grillot advised. The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency reported the road reopened around 2 p.m.