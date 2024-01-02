The slipper still fits Cinderella all these years later.

A 20th anniversary celebration of the Wilmington College women’s basketball team national championship will be held Saturday on the WC campus.

The 2023-24 Wilmington College women’s basketball team will host Heidelberg 2 p.m. Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.

Prior to the game, alumni and members of the 2004 national championship team will have lunch and tour campus.

At halftime of the game against Heidelberg, the 2004 Lady Quakers will be honored with a celebration at Fred Raizk Arena.

Among those involved with the team that have signed on to attend the festivities on Saturday are head coach Jerry Scheve, assistant coach Bill Newland, assistant coach Scott Reule, Roger Barber and Roy Hatfield who had the radio call of the championship season, along with players Nicole Koenig Taylor, Alyssa Hart, Shari Stauffer, Siobhan Zerilla, Emily Cummins, Katie Newman Hein, Amy Kincer, Erica Smith Fields, Abby Newhouse Hicks, Brittney Morris Overman, Kelly Peters Morgan, Samantha Hood Rohrbacher, Lisa Zimpfer Sextro, Tara Rausch Maine, Amy Eichner McConnaughey.

Following the game, a social gathering will be held at TinCap.

The Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated Bowdoin 59-53 in the championship game in 2004 in Virginia Beach, Va.

The appearance in the NCAA Div. III Final Four was the first for Wilmington College, giving some the thought the Quakers were the Cinderella story of the tournament.

Brittney Morris, a key part in the team’s success that season, was injured and did not play that weekend.

She made an impact when during a press conference, Morris said the Quakers were not a Cinderella team and were there to win it all.

Morris was right and the Quakers took care of business with two victories and the school’s only team national championship.