This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Stacy Dawn Holbert and Victor Robert Lewis *SD to Stacy Dawn Holbert, 1279 Reeder Rd., Vernon Township.

Joseph L. Mitchner to Joseph L. Mitchner Family Preservation Trust, New Burlington Rd., Chester Township.

Beverly B. Sanders to Sanders Family Preservation Trust, 621 Timber Ln., Wilmington.

Jeffrey L. and Melissa J. Knight to Jeffrey and Tina Marie Davis, Tar Pike Rd., 1156 SR 28, Marion Township, $479,000.

Wesley C. Anderson to Jessie and Jacob Crowder *SD, 199 Krebs Dr., Sabina, $190,000.

Jerry R. Stallsmith to Wayne M. and Ronda Turner *SD, 234 Jordan St., Richard Township, $25,000.

Francis R. Music to Donita Dunn, 89 College St., New Vienna, $5,000.

Gilbert J. and Susan M. Wagner to Susan M. and Gilbert J. Wagner *SD, 1264 Ward Rd., Chester Township.

Florence Evans and Belinda M. Smith *SD to James W. Shepherd, 7667 E. SR 28, Clark Township, $129,200.

Robert L. Haddix and Amanda Josephine Walker *SD to Amanda J. Winkler, 610 and 628 Pratt Rd., Washington Township.

Edward D. and Mildred N. Carpenter *SD to Edward D. Carpenter *SD, 4217 Beechgrove Rd., Union Township.

Linda L. Storer to Leslie S. Nieedler, 33o Randolph St., Wilmington, $140,000.

Micheal E. and Nancy J. Corder *SD to Michael E. Corder, 397 Mitchell Rd., Union Township.

Castillo Properties LLC to Jason E. and Rachel A. Wilson *SD, 298 High St., Wilmington, $270,000.

Norma Jean Maher to Douglas M. Whitenburg, 983 Southridge Ave., Wilmington, $95,000.

John R. Porter Sr. and Johnnie R. and Deborah K. Tong *SD, 242 Main St., Port William, $150,000.

Michael Thompson to Laura Ross, 645 N. Spring St., Wilmington, $192,000.

Todd L. Pointer 1/2 INT and Pamela Wolfe 1/2 INT to Alicia and Ryan Jacques *SD, 2006 N. U.S. 68, Union Township, $300,000.

Andrew John Haley to Joseph Harman, 7862 SR 28, Clark Township, $165,800.

Robert Guy to Anna Keyser-Guy, 140 W. Fancy St., Blanchester.

Cynthia L. Schreier to Frank J. Schreier Jr., New Burlington Rd., Chester Township.

Tylermade LLC to Bill Strange, Pansy Pike, Blanchester, $20,000.

Tylermade LLC to Bill Stange & Sons Construction LLC, Pansy Pike, Blanchester, $20,000.

Tylermade LLC to Travis and Luke Smith *SD, 199 N. Orchard Cir., Blanchester, $18,000.

G&L Development LLC to Mark Leksan and Hsiao Yun Ho, 112 Thompson Ct., Adams Township, $120,000.

G&L Development LLC to Ellis Home Builders, Thompson Ct., Adams Township, $98,000.

Robin L. Mess NKA Horse Woman to Horse Woman, 1056 West Rd., Clark Township.

Montgomery Street Homes LLC to Linda and Vince Bales *SD, 603 E. Main St., Blanchester, $155,600.

Denielle Sicz to Denielle M. Sicz Trust Agreement, 447 and 443 W. Locust St., Wilmington.