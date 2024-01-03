GEORGETOWN — Austin Miles scored 22 points and Georgetown defeated East Clinton 54-36 Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division basketball.

The Astros slip to 3-6 on the year, 0-3 in the National Division. The G-Men are 4-5 overall, 3-2 in league play.

Miles had 16 points in the first half as the G-Men built a 34-17 halftime lead.

“It was one of those nights where, we were just at the game,” EC coach Clyde Snow said. “We weren’t as active as we normally are.”

East Clinton will play at Blanchester Friday and at Felicity on Tuesday.

“We have a big few games here in the next couple of weeks. We have to bounce back from this,” Snow said.

Peyton Lilly topped East Clinton in the scoring column with nine points. Aiden Warner had eight points in a starting role. The Astros were without the services of Dameon Williams.

The team’s last game was a Dec. 19 win at Ripley-ULH.

“Just can’t seem to put two consecutive games together,” Snow lamented. “Felt like tonight we weren’t as focused and that’s on us as coaches. We can’t afford to let teams play harder than us. That has to be our identity that we play harder than other teams.”

SUMMARY

Jan 2, 2024

@Brian Grant Court

G-Men 54, Astros 36

G^16^18^8^12^^54

EC^9^8^6^13^^36

(54) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hayslip 1-0-00-2 Klump 0-0-0-0 Miles 9-2-2-22 Jayson Marks 3-0-0-6 Trevor Ellis 0-0-2-2 Vinson 0-0-0-0 Werner 8-1-0-17 Hudson 0-0-0-0 Tyson Ellis 0-0-0-0 Johnson 0-0-0-0 Jaxson Marks 2-0-1-5 TOTALS 23-3-5/5-54

(36) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Warner 3-2-0-8 Huff 2-2-0-6 Crowe 2-1-0-5 Lilly 4-1-0-9 Lake 2-0-0-4 Walker 1-1-1-4 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Roth 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-7-1/2-36