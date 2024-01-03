Clinton Memorial Hospital and Great Oaks Career Campuses have announced the signing of an affiliation agreement aimed at fostering collaboration in healthcare education, according to a news release.

Clinton Memorial Hospital, a healthcare institution providing a comprehensive range of services to the community, recognizes the importance of clinical experiences in the training of individuals pursuing healthcare professions. In response to this need, the hospital has agreed to make available its personnel, staff, and facilities to students enrolled in the school’s health science and other educational programs. Great Oaks, known for its dedication to providing high-quality education and training, conducts various programs for individuals seeking careers in healthcare.

Students from the Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington will now be able to do clinical rotations to further their training and experience. This will allow students to participate in patient care under the supervision of Clinical Site personnel. This will also be a hands-on opportunity for students to have exposure to various other aspects of healthcare on both the clinical and business side.

According to the news release, both parties express their commitment to maintaining high standards in education and healthcare and anticipate that this collaboration will contribute to the professional development of students and enhance the quality of healthcare services in the community.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings for both our students and the healthcare community. By combining the strengths of our educational programs with the clinical expertise of Clinton Memorial Hospital, we aim to create a robust learning environment for aspiring healthcare professionals,” said Great Oaks President/CEO Harry Snyder.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Great Oaks Career Campuses in providing valuable clinical experiences for their students. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting the development of future healthcare practitioners and strengthening the overall healthcare landscape in our community,” Tom Daskalakis, CEO, Clinton Memorial Hospital.