The Erdman Early Learning Center (Head Start) received an overwhelming amount of donations this year, ensuring that all enrolled children and their siblings had a wonderful Christmas, according to a news release.

In addition to a very nice toy, the children all received hats, gloves, underwear, and pajamas. There were a total of 106 children sponsored by different community members.

Sponsors were: Cathy’s Kids, ATSG, Huhtamaki, New Sabina, Becky Boris, Cassie Hibbard, Susan Jamiel, Nita Reed, Wilmington Bible Baptist Church, Wilmington Church of God, Ferno Washington and Mike Early (aka Santa Claus) and individual Head Start Heroes.

“In addition to sponsoring the children, the staff received Christmas blessings as well,” the release states. “Being an early education teacher isn’t easy. The fact that the Rotary and our own PALS (Parents are Life Savors) group recognized staff by making their holiday bright is very appreciated! The Rotary donated stockings with candy leis and Kroger gift cards to Head Start staff. The PALS group donated the earning from a fundraiser to ensure the staff had a surprise everyday during the 12 Days of Christmas. Our program was truly humbled, blessed and grateful for all the generosity!”