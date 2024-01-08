GEORGETOWN — The SBAAC unbeaten Wilmington High School girls bowling team continued its winning streak Monday with a 2,440 to 2,208 triumph over Western Brown.

With a win at Community Lanes in Georgetown, Wilmington goes to 6-0 in the American Division with Western Brown moving to 2-3.

Kylie Fisher led WHS with games of 198 and 223 while Kiley Comberger had 192 and 198.

WHS also had a baker games of 184 and 217.

SUMMARY

Jan 8, 2024

@Community Lanes, Georgetown

Wilmington vs Western Brown

Girls Results

Hurricane 2440 Broncos 2208

WB: 703, 785 (1488) bakers 159, 214, 182, 165 (720)

WIL: Emily Gerard 154, 160; Reagen Reese 124, na; Izzy Rhoads 149, 179; Kiley Comberger 192, 198; Kylie Fisher 198, 223; Mackenzie Pyle na, 151 (817, 911) bakers 184, 157, 217, 154 (712)