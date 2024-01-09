CINCINNATI — With a solid all-around performance, Wilmington continues to the pacesetter in the SBAAC American Division girls bowling standings.

The Hurricane improved to 7-0 in league play Tuesday with a big win over New Richmond at Cherry Grove Lanes.

Kylie Fisher led the way with a 227 game and 413 series.

Kiley Comberger had 401 and Mackenzie Pyle finished with 387 to give WHS a solid 1-2-3 punch.

New Richmond is 1-5 in league competition. Batavia is currently second at 5-1.

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2024

@Cherry Grove Lanes

Wilmington 2446, New Richmond 1519

WIL: Kylie Fisher 186, 227; Kiley Comberger 205, 196; Mackenzie Pyle 188, 189; Izzy Rhoads 160, na; Emily Gerard 137, na; Reagen Reese na, 136; Sub 2 na, 123 (876, 871) bakers 188, 155, 162, 194 (699)