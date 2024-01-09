The Clinton Massie High School varsity game day cheer team finished second in Session 1 among medium sized schools at the Ohio Athletic Committee’s Cheerleading State Championship competition Sunday at Marysville High School.

The Falcons competed in the Lebanon Spear It Challenge in December and also finished second.

The team has not received a zero deduction or penalty during competition this season, according to coach Deirdre Wulf.

Team members are seniors Emma Collins, Kyla Keever, Tess Pringnitz, and Morgan Riggers; juniors Lydia Cameron, Lynnea Dean, Sydney Hudson, and Landree Stump; sophomores Riley Corcoran, Ava Fisher, Cassie Hargis, Grace Paytes, Korrinne Thesken, and Baylie Wulf; and freshmen Grace Adams, Abbie Fields, Olivia Hudson, Julia Reardon, and Alanna Ritchie.

The team is coached by Wulf and Tammy Mudd. Donna Adams has been in charge of music during each competition.

Clinton-Massie will be attending the OASSA regional qualifier Feb. 4 at Centerville High School.