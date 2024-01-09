WILMINGTON — A local group is seeking to unite the community in helping the Wilmington City School District.

At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Dustin Pearce of Real Change Wilmington spoke during the public comment portion about his frustrations with recent efforts to pass the Wilmington City Schools levy.

“I met with our superintendent and school board president over the summer and they thought we could pass our levy by simply not taxing seniors, but I told them I thought it would fail,” said Pearce at the council meeting. “Because despite our school board announcing that there would be student fees and staff cuts if our levy failed again, not a single parent or teacher showed up to our many outreach events over the summer, or even the events others put on.”

Pearce went on to express frustration at the lack of involvement locals seem to have in the levy compared to other issues in the city. He compared it to the recent discussion of the failed Timber Glen housing development.

During his presentation, he shared the “We Earn Our Pride” campaign Real Change started. He told the News Journal this campaign is not affiliated with the levy campaign or the school district itself.

“We’re just community members who want to better our community and help our schools and community work together,” he said.

He told the News Journal this time around Real Change has heard from both sides of the levy argument and now they advise they want to help both sides work together.

Emily Griffith, also of Real Change Wilmington, told the News Journal they are hoping that they can remove discussion limits staff members may have when talking about the levy.

Real Change has passed out signs inspired by Clinton Massie’s Falcon signs and are hoping to spread more “organically.” They’re also hoping to have printed material to pass out.

Wilmington City Schools is placing a 1% earned income tax on the March 19 ballot. According to the Clinton County Board of Election, the levy, if passed, would be in effect for five years starting January 2025 and would be “for the purpose of current expenses and general ongoing permanent improvements.”

Pearce and Griffith said they welcome locals to check their website (realchangewilmington.com) for information regarding their campaign and to contact them with questions.

