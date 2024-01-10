WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School bowling teams defeated Lynchburg-Clay Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane girls won a close match 2,163 to 2,054. Kylie Fisher had the high game at 235. Kiley Comberger had a 381 two-game series.

The boys match was contested on a “challenge pattern,” WHS coach Austin Smith said.

“Our eyes are set on districts and beyond,” Smith said. “To get there we have to get through sectionals, so we put out a challenge pattern to prepare ourselves.”

Landon Mellinger led the with a 383 series.

“This year’s sectional, district pattern looks to be tougher than years past so we’re going to look for every opportunity to test ourselves.”

Smith said the Hurricane struggled in the team games with a 40 percent open rate but improved that figure to 30 percent in the bakers.

“If we’re going to challenge other schools at the district and state level, we need to get that number closer to 20 percent,” Smith said.

SUMMARY

Jan 10, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington vs Lynchburg-Clay

Girls Results

Wilmington 2163, Lynchburg 2054

LYNCHBURG: 820, 782 (1602) bakers 173, 150, 129 (452)

WILMINGTON: Emily Gerard na, 137 Mackenzie Pyle 152, 122; Izzy Rhoads 182, 145; Kiley Comberger 192, 189; Kylie Fisher 235, na; Reagen Reese 156, na; Abbie H na, 127 (917, 720) bakers 180, 140, 206 (526)

–

Boys Results

Wilmington 2034, Lynchburg-Clay 1856

LYNCHBURG: 709, 737 (1446) bakers games 123, 187, 100 (410)

WILMINGTON: Eli Caldwell 163, 128 Kaleb Hogsett 148, 160; Preston Sholler 165, 170; Austin Oglesby 107, 151; Landon Mellinger 181, 202 (764, 811) bakers 158, 166, 135 (459)