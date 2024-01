ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie wrestling team was defeated by Franklin 33-29 Wednesday night on Senior Night.

Massie seniors are Justin Beekman, Elijah Groh, Cody Lisle, Gatlin Newkirk and Kaylee Ramsey.

Lisle and Newkirk were both winners on the mat with Newkirk recording one of Massie’s pins. Elijah Groh won by forfeit.

SUMMARY

Jan 10, 2024

@Clinton-Massie High School

Wildcats 33, Falcons 29

106: Double forfeit

113: Cody Lisle dec Osborn 4-1

120: Gatlin Newkirk pinned Blair 2:59

126: Kaylee Ramsey was pinned by Egner 1:03

132: Chris Back was dec by Lucas 15-8

138: Double forfeit

144: Gage Beatty was pinned by Marcum 1:51

150: Dillon Mounce was pinned by Cragaer 4:46

157: Hunter Monds pinned Reed 3:29

165: Jackson Doyle pinned Furgason 1:53

175: Laith Latif was pinned by Beray 3:06

195: BrendanMusser dec Smith 6-0

215: Elijah Groh won by forfeit

285: Justin Beekman was pinned by Bowman 2:15